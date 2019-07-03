Instagram Down Again: Users Worldwide Experience Access Problems

Here we go again: Instagram users across the globe reported problems logging in, sharing or otherwise accessing the photo and video service on mobile apps and the web on Wednesday.

Instagram began having issues since 8:45 a.m. ET, with most of the user reports concentrated in the Northeast U.S. and northern Europe, according to DownDetector.com.

For many Instagram users, most images and videos were failing to load in the app on Wednesday, July 3. On desktop, Instagram also was not loading images or videos, accompanied by a message that said “No photo description available” or messages with tags like “Image may contain: food.” Some said when they tried to post photos, Instagram only displayed the caption and not the image, while other users reported an inability to access the service at all.

The latest problems come three weeks after Instagram had an outage that lasted more than two hours, on June 13. In that case, some users reported that they couldn’t access Instagram at all, while others couldn’t conduct searches or access other parts of the service. Instagram’s website also in some cases displayed a “5xx server error” message. That came after two other previously reported major outages in June.

Reps for Facebook-owned Instagram didn’t immediately respond to a request for more info.

More to come