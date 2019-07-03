×

Instagram Down Again: Users Worldwide Experience Access Problems

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Instagram Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

Here we go again: Instagram users across the globe reported problems logging in, sharing or otherwise accessing the photo and video service on mobile apps and the web on Wednesday.

Instagram began having issues since 8:45 a.m. ET, with most of the user reports concentrated in the Northeast U.S. and northern Europe, according to DownDetector.com.

For many Instagram users, most images and videos were failing to load in the app on Wednesday, July 3. On desktop, Instagram also was not loading images or videos, accompanied by a message that said “No photo description available” or messages with tags like “Image may contain: food.” Some said when they tried to post photos, Instagram only displayed the caption and not the image, while other users reported an inability to access the service at all.

The latest problems come three weeks after Instagram had an outage that lasted more than two hours, on June 13. In that case, some users reported that they couldn’t access Instagram at all, while others couldn’t conduct searches or access other parts of the service. Instagram’s website also in some cases displayed a “5xx server error” message. That came after two other previously reported major outages in June.

Reps for Facebook-owned Instagram didn’t immediately respond to a request for more info.

More to come

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Digital

  • Instagram Logo

    Instagram Down Again: Users Worldwide Experience Access Problems

    Here we go again: Instagram users across the globe reported problems logging in, sharing or otherwise accessing the photo and video service on mobile apps and the web on Wednesday. Instagram began having issues since 8:45 a.m. ET, with most of the user reports concentrated in the Northeast U.S. and northern Europe, according to DownDetector.com. [...]

  • Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer

    'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $5.23 million through Sunday for 1,115 national ad airings [...]

  • Tidal Launches Enhanced Credits Feature

    Tidal Launches Enhanced Credits Feature

    Tidal, the streaming platform primarily owned by Jay-Z, today announced the release of interactive credit pages, an enhanced feature that expands on the service’s  credit feature. According to the announcement, Tidal members can dive deep into the credits on most releases, ranging from unheralded background singers and lyricists to producers and mixing engineers. The credits are [...]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Can't Stay Out of Trouble. Here's How That Could Change

    We’re more than halfway through with 2019, meaning tech giants have had ample time this year to show us how much they’ve furthered — or stagnated on — efforts to rid unsavory content from their platforms. And like other years, there are platforms that have found themselves in hot water on brand safety issues more [...]

  • Linzee Troubh - The Atlantic

    The Atlantic Taps BuzzFeed's Linzee Troubh to Head TV, Film Development

    The Atlantic hired Linzee Troubh — who most recently oversaw BuzzFeed News’ documentary projects — as development director, supporting the magazine’s first-look deal with Anonymous Content. In the newly created role, Troubh will oversee development of scripted and unscripted content from The Atlantic’s articles both past and present. With Anonymous, she’s tasked with assisting in [...]

  • Light-as-a-Feather-Hulu

    'Light as a Feather' to Get Magic Leap Mixed-Reality Treatment at VidCon Fan Expo

    In a stunt promoting Hulu’s July 26 launch of “Light as a Feather” season 2, Viacom’s Awesomeness will let fans virtually enter the world of the paranormal teen thriller — and interact with avatars of the show’s cast — with a unique activation on Magic Leap. Debuting at VidCon US 2019 next week (July 10-13) [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad