Instagram Is Bringing Shoppable Influencer Posts to Your Feed

CREDIT: Courtesy of Facebook

Get ready for Instagram influencers to peddle more stuff to you: Facebook is set to announce at its f8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Tuesday that Instagram is rolling out a feature called shopping from creators next week. The new feature will allow creators to tag products in their photos, and make them instantly shoppable.

The feature is effectively an extension of Instagram’s existing shopping platform, which until now only allowed brands to sell their products directly through their posts. Now, creators who advertise products for brands can also tap into the shopping platform, and for instance make the clothes they wear, or the jewelry they sport, shoppable.

Shopping from creators is being launched as a limited test with a few dozen creators for now. These include Instagram influencers like Aimee Song, Gigi Hadid, Kathleen Lights and Yovanna Ventura as well as crossover stars like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Also part of the initial round are a few media brands, including GQ, Refinery29, HypeBeast and Vogue, as well as the not really Insta-famous Warbie Parker CEO Neil Blumenthal.

Brands and creators get access to dedicated metrics to show them how well their shoppable posts are performing, but they’ll otherwise have to figure out the financial arrangements themselves: A Facebook spokesperson told Variety that the company isn’t facilitating any referral fees.

In addition to shoppable creator posts, Instagram is also launching a new feature that allows ordinary users to collect money for their favorite charities from within Instagram Stories. Users can add a special donation sticker to their stories, and choose from any of the U.S. nonprofits that is already part of the Facebook fundraising platform.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Facebook

Participating nonprofits include GLAAD, the Nature Conservancy, Black Girls Code and many others. (An organization may have joined the platform to collect donations on its Facebook page, for instance.) Users who view any of those donation requests can donate right from within Instagram, and anyone running a campaign will get access to the total amount raised once their Story expires.

Finally, Facebook also announced a new camera interface for Instagram, which will launch in the coming weeks. The new interface features a way to easily switch back and forth between photo and live video capture, as well as a new post type: The new create mode will make it easier to put together text posts, quizzes and everything else that doesn’t require a photo or video to share.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Facebook

