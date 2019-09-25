IMDbPro Unveils New Features, Talent Reps Can Update Client Profiles (EXCLUSIVE)

IMDbPro is making it easier for actors to book that next gig.

The online film and television database will now allow talent representatives to manage their clients’ profiles as long as they are members of IMDbPro, its premium offering. Moreover, they are adding thousands of searchable casting notices on IMDbPro through new agreements with leading global sites Casting Networks, Audition Magic, Mandy.com and NYCastings. It all goes live on Wednesday.

“IMDbPro’s mission is to empower entertainment industry professionals around the world to advance their careers, and the powerful new features we’re launching today for both aspiring and established industry professionals are designed to do exactly that,” said Matt Kumin, head of IMDbPro, in a statement. “With the new availability of thousands of active casting notices from leading global casting services on IMDbPro, and the frequently-requested ability for talent representatives to now quickly and conveniently update their clients’ IMDbPro profiles, we’re making it even easier for IMDbPro members and their reps to showcase their best and most relevant work to industry decision-makers and fans worldwide.”

IMDbPro members pay $19.99 a month and in return they get more detailed contact and representation information; as well as the ability to search through more than 25,000 in-development film and TV titles. There are other features. When it comes to managing their own profiles, they can select images that highlight them in the best light and handpick the credits they are best “known for.”

Notices about upcoming auditions and searches are now available from Casting Networks, Mandy.com and NYCastings, which will soon to be rechristened DirectSubmit.com, are now available, and notices from Audition Magic will soon be added. Members can search casting notices by geographic location and posting date, as they assess what parts may work for them.