×

IMDbPro Unveils New Features, Talent Reps Can Update Client Profiles (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of iMDBPro

IMDbPro is making it easier for actors to book that next gig.

The online film and television database will now allow talent representatives to manage their clients’ profiles as long as they are members of IMDbPro, its premium offering. Moreover, they are adding thousands of searchable casting notices on IMDbPro through new agreements with leading global sites Casting Networks, Audition Magic, Mandy.com and NYCastings. It all goes live on Wednesday.

“IMDbPro’s mission is to empower entertainment industry professionals around the world to advance their careers, and the powerful new features we’re launching today for both aspiring and established industry professionals are designed to do exactly that,” said Matt Kumin, head of IMDbPro, in a statement. “With the new availability of thousands of active casting notices from leading global casting services on IMDbPro, and the frequently-requested ability for talent representatives to now quickly and conveniently update their clients’ IMDbPro profiles, we’re making it even easier for IMDbPro members and their reps to showcase their best and most relevant work to industry decision-makers and fans worldwide.”

IMDbPro members pay $19.99 a month and in return they get more detailed contact and representation information; as well as the ability to search through more than 25,000 in-development film and TV titles. There are other features. When it comes to managing their own profiles, they can select images that highlight them in the best light and handpick the credits they are best “known for.”

Notices about upcoming auditions and searches are now available from Casting Networks, Mandy.com and NYCastings, which will soon to be rechristened DirectSubmit.com, are now available, and notices from Audition Magic will soon be added. Members can search casting notices by geographic location and posting date, as they assess what parts may work for them.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Snapchat Originals - Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nikita

    Snapchat's Upcoming Originals Include Docu-Series on Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nikita Dragun

    Snap continues to plow money into original shows for Snapchat, which it says draws audiences of millions — and millions of repeat viewers — among its millennial and Gen Z user base. On Tuesday, the mobile messaging and media company announced a slate of eight new Snap Originals, which include documentary series on controversial rapper [...]

  • Former Prosieben exec joins Moonbug

    Former ProSiebenSat.1 and A+E Exec Nicolas Eglau Joins Kids' Content Outfit Moonbug

    Nicolas Eglau has joined Moonbug, the kids’ digital content business run by René Rechtman, the former Walt Disney digital studios head, and John Robson, the former head of international digital distribution at Paramount. Eglau will run Moonbug’s EMEA business from London. He was latterly EVP of international at German media giant ProSiebenSat.1. Before that, he [...]

  • Rachel Lefevre, Matt Whelan in ‘The

    Rachel Lefevre, Matt Whelan Starring in ‘The Sounds’ for Acorn TV, Sky NZ, CBC

    AMC Networks-owned streamer Acorn TV, Kiwi pay-TV platform Sky NZ, and Canadian pubcaster CBC are tuning into “The Sounds,” an original thriller set on New Zealand’s South Island. The eight-parter will star Rachelle Lefevre (“Under the Dome”) and Matt Whelan (“Narcos”) as a couple who move to Marlborough Sounds to start a new life. When [...]

  • Chrome Logo

    Mysterious Mac Pro Shutdowns Likely Caused by Chrome Update

    A serious data corruption issue that resulted in Mac Pro workstations being rendered unusable at a number of Hollywood studios Monday was likely caused by a browser update gone haywire: Google told Mac Pro users Tuesday evening that an update to its Chrome browser is likely to fault for the issue, which particularly impacted video [...]

  • (from left) – Jin (Tenzing Norgay

    ‘Abominable’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, DreamWorks Animation claims the top spot in spending with “Abominable.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.97 million through Sunday for 1,543 national ad airings on 40 networks. [...]

  • The Last of Us Part II

    'The Last of Us Part II' Reveals 2020 Release Date in New Trailer

    “The Last of Us” fans finally know when the long wait for the sequel to the hit horror survival title will end. Sony revealed during its State of Play announcements on Tuesday that “The Last of Us Part II” will drop for the PlayStation 4 on Feb. 21, 2020, in addition to debuting a new [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad