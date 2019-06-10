×
Imagine Dragons Become First Major-Label Band With a ‘Beat Saber’ Music Pack

Beat Saber x Imagine Dragons
CREDIT: Courtesy of Beat Games

Beat games, the company behind the breakthrough virtual reality (VR) rhythm game “Beat Saber,” has struck its first major-label partnership: Beat Games released an Imagine Dragons music pack Monday, allowing “Beat Saber” players to slice and dice their way through 10 songs from the band’s four studio albums.

“Beat Saber,” which is a bit like a mix of “Guitar Hero” and “Fruit Ninja,” has been a success story since the first release of an “early access” version around a yer ago. In March, it became the first VR game to surpass sales of 1 million copies. “Beat Saber” has also been prominently featured in billboards and commercials for Facebook’s new Oculus Quest VR headset.

But until now, “Beat Saber” primarily featured lesser-known EDM artists. Imagine Dragons, who are releasing on KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records, are the first major-label band to get their own music pack.

The new release will be available across all VR platforms that offer Beat Saber, including Oculus Rift and Quest, HTC Vice, Windows Mixed Reality and PlayStation VR. The entire music pack costs $12.99, but players can also buy individual songs for $1.99. The music pack comes with playable versions of the following songs: “Bad Liar,” “Believer,” “Digital,” “It’s Time,” “Machine,” “Natural,” “Radioactive,” “Thunder,” “Warriors” and “Whatever It Takes.”

In addition to introducing the new “Imagine Dragons” music pack, Beat Games also used E3 to preview a new 360-degree level (shown in the trailer above). The new level, which features Imagine Dragons hit “Believer,” is scheduled to be released some time this summer.

