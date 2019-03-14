New Ikea Video Suggests at Least Two Sonos-Powered Speakers Coming, to Be Unveiled Next Month

Ikea is getting ready to unveil the smart speaker products it has been building with Sonos: The furniture giant will unveil its first smart speakers at the Milan Furniture Fair next month, it announced Thursday.

And with the announcement also come a few hints of what to expect, thanks to a teaser video. The 40-second video features a stylized living room and kitchen, complete with two strategically blurred-out areas.

The positioning and size of those masked spots suggests that the company may be getting ready to introduce at least two speakers with distinct form factors: A speaker shelf that would fit on a kitchen wall, and a standalone speaker that one might place on an end table.

Ikea first previewed design concepts for its Sonos-powered products last year, including one that doubled as a shelf. The company specifically called out this prototype in its press release Thursday, calling it “a book-shelf speaker that will give customers a great connected speaker that enables a multi-functional usage in the home, at an affordable price.”

Ikea’s smart speakers will apparently also integrate with the company’s Tradfri smart light systems. ‎”Together with Sonos we wanted to combine our home furnishing knowledge with their expertise in creating great sound experiences for every room of the home, and in Milan we want you to experience the real difference that sound and light makes in your life,” said Ikea smart home business leader Björn Block in a statement.

Ikea plans to unveil the final version of its Sonos speakers on April 9 in Milan. The company previously announced that the speakers will go on sale in August.

The cooperation could be a big boost for Sonos, with executives telling investors in a recent earnings release that it could “potentially introduce millions of new households to the Sonos app and experience.”