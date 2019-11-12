iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2020 Nominees Announced (EXCLUSIVE)

iHeartMedia announced nominees for the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, which return for a second run next January to honor the most entertaining and innovative podcasts of the year across 30 categories.

The 10 podcasts nominated for Podcast of the Year are the New York Times’ “The Daily,” “The Joe Rogan Experience,” “Stuff You Should Know,” “My Favorite Murder,” “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend,” “Revisionist History,” “The Ron Burgundy Podcast,” “The Dropout,” “The Shrink Next Door” and “The Read.” Podcast fans will once again decide the winner in the category through social voting on Twitter from now through Jan. 10, 2020.

A panel of podcast industry leaders and creatives will determine the winners across categories including Music, Comedy, Crime, News, Sports & Recreation, Food, and Business & Finance. (See the full list of nominees below.)

In addition, the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards will present three Icon Awards to pay tribute to the creators, organizations and podcasts that have made groundbreaking contributions to podcasting’s expanding role in today’s popular culture. Winners for the 2020 Pioneer Award, Social Impact Award and Innovator Award will be announced at a later date.

The 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards will be held Friday, Jan. 17, starting at 8 p.m. PT at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles. The second annual live awards event will be available via a LiveXLive stream and on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide. Select category winners will be announced during the live show. More info is available at iheartpodcastawards.com.

The winners of the inaugural iHeartRadio Podcast Awards included Slate’s “Slow Burn” for Podcast of the Year; “Up and Vanished” for Crime Podcast; “The Joe Rogan Experience” for Comedy Podcast; Marc Smerling, host of “Crimetown” and “The RFK Tapes,” for Podcast Innovator; “Fantasy Footballers” for Sports Podcast; and Dax Shepard and Monica Padman of “Armchair Expert with Dax Shephard” for Breakout Podcast of the Year. NPR was honored with the first-ever iHeartRadio Podcast Pioneer Award. The 2019 event featured appearances by award nominees, celebrity presenters and other special guests including Mike Tyson, Dax Shepard, Jillian Michaels, Jana Kramer, Topher Grace, Dr. Drew, Becca Tilley, Scheana Shay, Dean Unglert, Vanessa Grimaldi, Jake Brennan, Charlamagne Tha God, and Holly Frey.

Executive producers for the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards are John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Conal Byrne for iHeartMedia and Augie Max Vargas.

The 2020 category finalists (listed in alphabetical order) are:

Best Podcast of the Year

“Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend” (Team Coco & Earwolf)

“My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark” (Exactly Right)

“Revisionist History” (Pushkin Industries)

“Stuff You Should Know” (iHeartRadio)

“The Daily” (The New York Times)

“The Dropout” (ABC News)

“The Joe Rogan Experience” (Independent)

“The Read” (Loud Speakers Network)

“The Ron Burgundy Podcast” (iHeartRadio)

“The Shrink Next Door” (Wondery/Bloomberg)

Best Comedy Podcast

“Comedy Bang Bang” (Earwolf & Scott Aukerman)

“Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend” (Team Coco & Earwolf)

“My Dad Wrote A Porno” (Independent)

“The 85 South Show” (Independent)

“The Joe Rogan Experience” (Independent)

“The Read” (Loud Speakers Network)

“The Ron Burgundy Podcast” (iHeartRadio)

Best Crime Podcast

“Crime Junkie” (audiochuck)

“Hit Man” (iHeartRadio)

“Man In The Window” (L.A. Times/Wondery)

“Root of Evil” (TNT & Cadence 13)

“The Clearing” (Pineapple Street Media/Gimlet)

“The Shrink Next Door” (Wondery/Bloomberg)

“White Lies” (NPR)

Best Music Podcast

“All Songs Considered” (NPR)

“Bobbycast” (iHeartRadio)

“Broken Record with Malcolm Gladwell, Rick Rubin, and Bruce Headlam” (Pushkin Industries)

“DISGRACELAND” (iHeartRadio)

“expediTIously with Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris” (PodcastOne)

“Song Exploder” (Radiotopia)

“Sound Opinions” (WBEZ Chicago)

Best News Podcast

“Pod Save The World” (Crooked Media)

“Post Reports” (The Washington Post)

“The Daily Zeitgeist” (iHeartRadio)

“The Daily” (The New York Times)

“The Journal” (The Wall Street Journal & Gimlet)

“Today, Explained” (Vox)

“Up First” (NPR)

Best Sports & Recreation Podcast

“30 For 30” (ESPN)

“Fantasy Footballers” (Independent)

“Knuckleheads” (The Players’ Tribune)

“Pardon My Take” (Barstool Sports)

“Sports Wars” (Wondery)

“The Bill Simmons Podcast” (The Ringer)

“The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd” (iHeartRadio & FOX Sports Radio)

Best Overall Host – Male

Aaron Mahnke (iHeartRadio)

Bill Simmons (The Ringer)

Glynn Washington (WNYC)

Jonathan Van Ness (Earwolf / Stitcher)

Malcolm Gladwell (Pushkin Industries)

Marc Maron (Independent)

Roman Mars (Radiotopia)

Best Overall Host – Female

Amanda Seales (Starburns Audio)

Anna Sale (WNYC)

Holly Frey (iHeartRadio)

Jenna Wortham (The New York Times)

Kelly McEvers (NPR)

Nora McInerny (American Public Media)

Rachel Maddow (MSNBC)

Best Business & Finance Podcast

“Business Wars” (Wondery)

“How I Built This with Guy Raz” (NPR)

“Marketplace” (American Public Media)

“The Chris Hogan Show” (Ramsey Network)

“The Indicator from Planet Money” (NPR)

Best Pop-Culture Podcast

“The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast” (iHeartRadio)

“Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” (PodcastOne)

“Pop Culture Happy Hour” (NPR)

“Talk Is Jericho” (Westwood One)

“The Breakfast Club” (iHeartRadio)

Best Food Podcast

“Doughboys” (HeadGum/Doughboys Media)

“Gastropod” (Independent)

“The Splendid Table” (American Public Media)

“The Dave Chang Show” (The Ringer & Majordomo Media)

“The Sporkful” (Dan Pashman & Stitcher)

Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast

“Happier with Gretchen Rubin” (Gretchen Rubin/The Onward Project)

“Last Day” (Lemonada Media)

“Life Kit” (NPR)

“Therapy For Black Girls” (Independent)

“Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel” (Esther Perel Global Media/Gimlet)

Best History Podcast

“1619” (The New York Times)

“Lore” (Independent)

“Mobituaries with Mo Rocca” (CBS)

“Revisionist History” (Pushkin Industries)

“Stuff You Missed In History Class” (iHeartRadio)

Best Kids & Family Podcast

“#MOMTRUTHS with Cat & Nat” (Independent)

“Brains On!” (American Public Media)

“Story Pirates” (Gimlet)

“The Longest Shortest Time” (Stitcher)

“Wow In The World” (NPR)

Best Fiction Podcast

“Blackout” (Endeavor Audio & QCODE)

“Carrier” (QCODE)

“Limetown” (Two-Up)

“Passenger List” (Radiotopia)

“Welcome To Night Vale” (Night Vale Presents)

Best Science Podcast

“Hidden Brain” (NPR)

“Invisibilia” (NPR)

“Science Vs” (Gimlet)

“StarTalk Radio” (Independent)

“Stuff To Blow Your Mind” (iHeartRadio)

Best Technology Podcast

“TechStuff” (iHeartRadio)

“This Week In Tech” (Independent)

“Reply All” (Gimlet)

“Recode Decode” (Recode)

“Vergecast” (The Verge)

Best Ad Read

“Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” (Armchair Umbrella)

“Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend” (Team Coco & Earwolf)

“Pod Save America” (Crooked Media)

“Revisionist History” (Pushkin Industries)

“The Ron Burgundy Podcast” (iHeartRadio)

Best Political Podcast

“Intercepted” (The Intercept)

“NPR Politics” (NPR)

“Pod Save The People” (Crooked Media)

“Political Gabfest” (Slate)

“The Ben Shapiro Show” (The Daily Wire)

Best TV & Film Podcast

“Binge Mode” (The Ringer)

“How Did This Get Made?” (Earwolf)

“Rewatchables” (The Ringer & Bill Simmons)

“Straight Up with Stassi” (Radio.com)

“The Bechdel Cast” (iHeartRadio)

Best Spanish-Language Podcast

“El Cine De LoQueYoTeDiga” (LoQueYoTeDiga)

“El Show de Piolín” (Eduardo “Piolín” Sotelo | reVolver Podcasts)

“Nadie Sabe Nada” (Cadena SER)

“Radio Ambulante” (NPR)

“TED en Español” (TED)

Best Advice/Inspirational Podcast

“Call Her Daddy” (Barstool Sports)

“Dear Prudence” (Slate)

“Death, Sex & Money” (WNYC)

“Life Kit” (NPR)

“Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations” (OWN)

“Terrible, Thanks For Asking” (American Public Media)

“Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer” (HeadGum)

Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast

“Dressed: The History of Fashion” (iHeartRadio)

“Fat Mascara (At Will Media)

“Forever35” (Independent)

“Naked Beauty” (Independent)

“The Cut On Tuesdays” (Gimlet)

Best Travel Podcast

“On She Goes” (Independent)

“Overheard at National Geographic” (National Geographic)

“She Explores” (She Explores)

“The Wild” (KUOW)

“Travel with Rick Steves” (Independent)

Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast

“A Little Juju Podcast” (Independent)

“Almost 30” (Independent)

“Elevation with Steven Furtick” (Elevation Church)

“On Being with Krista Tippett” (On Being Studios)

“The Joel Osteen Podcast” (Independent)

Best Green Podcast

“Climate One” (The Commonwealth Club)

“Drilled” (Critical Frequency)

“Sustainability Defined” (Independent)

“Terrestrial” (KUOW News and Information)

“Warm Regards” (Independent)

Best Branded Podcast