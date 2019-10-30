Hulu Taps Digitas Exec Scott Donaton as Head of Creative

Longtime advertising and media exec Scott Donaton is departing his gig at Digitas to join Hulu as the Disney-controlled streaming company’s head of creative.

In the newly created role, Donaton will lead Hulu’s in-house creative teams that produce brand marketing campaigns spanning all channels, including TV, digital, social media and in-product assets. In addition, he will lead Hulu’s efforts to develop and execute new creative advertising opportunities for brand partners including custom content both in and outside of the commercial experience.

Donaton will report to Hulu CMO Kelly Campbell and will collaborate with Peter Naylor, senior VP and head of ad sales, to sync up Hulu’s creative capabilities across brand and advertising verticals. He will be based in the company’s Santa Monica headquarters and start on Dec. 9.

A well-known figure on Madison Avenue, Donaton is the author of the book “Madison & Vine,” a 2005 branded-content manifesto declaring that entertainment and ad industries need to converge to survive.

Donaton’s background in creative and content practices, along with his background in media, “makes him the ideal executive for this strategic role at Hulu,” Campbell said in a statement. “His creative instincts and strategic approach will help unify Hulu’s creative capabilities across all of our consumer and brand touchpoints.”

Most recently, Donaton was at chief content and creative officer at Publicis Media’s Digitas, where he led the agency’s worldwide creative practice including brand campaign, content, experience design and production capabilities. He also served as head of content for the Americas for Publicis Media and oversaw Digitas’ participation in the Digital Content NewFronts.

Before joining Digitas in 2015, Donaton was global chief content oﬃcer at IPG Mediabrands’ UM and head of UM Studios, where he worked from 2009-14. Prior to IPG, Donaton was publisher of Entertainment Weekly (then owned by Time Inc.) and before that was at Crain Communications’ Advertising Age, where he served as its editor for more than a decade before becoming publisher.