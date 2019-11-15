Hulu Hiking Price of Live TV Service 22%, to $55 per Month

Hulu is implementing its second price increase in less than a year for its Hulu With Live TV product — with the base package of 60-plus live channels increasing 22%, to $54.99 per month.

The price hike on the monthly base price of Hulu + Live TV will go into effect Dec. 18 for all customers, with the change reflected in subsequent billing cycles. “The new price better reflects the substantial value of Hulu + Live TV and allows us to continue offering all of the popular live news, sports and entertainment programming included in the plan,” the company said in a blog announcing the increase.

Hulu last raised the price of the live-TV bundle in January 2019, from $40 to $45 per month.

The price hike comes after Hulu added an estimated 400,000 new customers in the third quarter of 2019, putting it at 2.7 million — putting it just above Dish Network’s Sling TV.

Hulu, which is now controlled by Disney, noted that the Hulu With Live TV service includes access to all of its on-demand content, comprising over 85,000 TV episodes and thousands of movies. The lineup includes Hulu originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Castle Rock” and “Shrill,” as well as current and past TV shows including “This is Us,” “The Good Doctor,” “Family Guy,” “ER” and “Lost.”

Hulu also noted that customers can cancel their live TV subscription — and downgrade to an SVOD-only tier — at any time. “If you love college football, choose Hulu + Live TV during the season, then switch to one of Hulu’s less expensive on-demand plans when it’s over,” the company said in announcing the price increase.