Hulu Is Getting NASA TV in Time for the Moon Landing Anniversary

NASA - International Space Station
CREDIT: Courtesy of NASA

Hulu’s live TV service is getting NASA TV just in time for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. In addition to a live feed, which is available only to subscribers of Hulu’s live TV tier, Hulu is also gaining access to select NASA TV series on demand.

The live TV deal was announced by NASA on Twitter this week, and first spotted by Engadget.

Hulu isn’t the only media company ready to space out on the Apollo 11 mission these days: The 50. anniversary of the moon landing has inspired a number of augmented and virtual reality projects, with apps from outlets like USA Today and Time recreating the historic event with cutting-edge technology.

