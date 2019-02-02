×
Hulu Buys Sponsorship With Instagram’s World Record Egg for Super Bowl

CREDIT: via Instagram

Hulu is apparently the first marketer to, ahem, crack a sponsorship deal with the World Record Egg — the Instagram account that has drawn internet fame for having the most-liked post on the service in a matter of days last month.

On Friday, the @world_record_egg account posted an image of an egg bedecked with football laces and cracks in the shell. “The wait is over,” the message says. “All will be revealed this Sunday following the Super Bowl. Watch it first, only on @hulu.”

Meanwhile, the bio of Hulu’s Instagram account now says, “Get crackin'” followed by an egg emoji. Hulu’s Twitter account also is part of campaign, with a tweet that says “#EggGang.”

Reached Friday, a Hulu rep said that right now, “We aren’t providing any info or comment” on the World Record Egg deal. The big tease with the World Record Egg may be related to Hulu’s purchase of a 30-second ad in CBS’s Super Bowl LIII broadcast. The streaming service hasn’t revealed any details about the TV commercial.

The World Record Egg on Jan. 4 made its first post on Instagram, urging users to push its likes past the then-record holder, Kylie Jenner, for her baby-announcement post from nearly a year earlier. On Jan. 13, the anonymous egg broke Instagram’s record for likes, and at this writing has nearly 52 million.

Given its viral burst into the internet zeitgeist, the World Record Egg’s first sponsorship would be worth at least $10 million, Nik Sharma of digital ad agency VaynerMedia told The Atlantic — and what’s more, he said, he would advise marketers “to spend on the egg instead of the Super Bowl.” Hulu appears to have done both.

The World Record Egg account holder has not shared their identity. The person behind it has told media outlets only that she is a woman and is unaffiliated with any company or organization.

Less than three hours after the Hulu-plugging football egg was posted on the Instagram account, it had more than 1.5 million likes.

