Hulu Black Friday Streaming Deal: One Year for $1.99 per Month

Todd Spangler

Hulu is looking to harvest a crop of Black Friday bargain-seekers: The subscription streamer is offering the ad-supported tier to new customers for $1.99 per month for a full year for a limited time.

That’s a 66% discount off the regular $5.99 monthly price for Hulu’s entry-level service. The offer is available to new Hulu customers beginning at 12 a.m. PT on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28) and ends 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday (Dec. 2). To sign up to get the special price during the promo period, users can visit signup.hulu.com.

Hulu’s $1.99-per-month deal shows the Disney-controlled company is still in land-grab mode as the streaming wars intensify. Last year, Hulu had an even more aggressive Black Friday promo — offering new subs 12 months for $12 (99 cents per month).

Don’t want ads? You’ll pay substantially more: Hulu’s SVOD tier without commercials remains $11.99 per month.

The markedly different pricing for the ad-supported tier reflects the fact that Hulu rakes in substantial advertising revenue, claiming it pulled in nearly $1.5 billion in ad revenue last year. About 70% of Hulu’s total viewers are on the ad-supported plan.

Hulu provides on-demand access to over 85,000 TV episodes and thousands of movies. The lineup includes Hulu originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Castle Rock,” “Dollface,” “Looking for Alaska” and “Shrill,” as well as current and past TV shows including “This Is Us,” “Killing Eve,” “Atlanta,” “The Masked Singer,” “Black-ish” and “Family Guy.” Hulu also has rights to the entire series runs of past hits like “ER,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Full House,” “Curious George,” “Lost” and “Designing Women.”

Meanwhile, Disney has a standing offer of a three-way bundle of Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads) and ESPN Plus for $12.99 per month — a 28% discount compared with buying them separately. More info is at disneyplus.com.

Hulu and Disney clearly see better economics in the SVOD side of the house than with its “virtual” internet TV package. Hulu earlier this month ratcheted up the price of its live-TV package to 22%, to $55 per month (which includes access to Hulu VOD with ads).

