Hulu Acquires AT&T’s 10% Stake in Streaming Venture for $1.43 Billion

AT&T has sold its 10% minority stake in Hulu — now majority owned by Disney — back to the streaming-video joint venture for $1.43 billion.

The transaction values Hulu at $15 billion. According to the companies, The transaction did not require any governmental or other third-party approvals and was simultaneously signed and closed.

“We thank AT&T for their support and investment over the past two years and look forward to collaboration in the future,” Hulu CEO Randy Freer said in a statement Monday. “WarnerMedia will remain a valued partner to Hulu for years to come as we offer customers the best of TV, live and on demand, all in one place.”

As reported by Variety in February, Disney had been in active discussions with AT&T about acquiring the telco’s minority stake in Hulu (technically 9.5%). Disney obtained 60% ownership of Hulu after it acquired the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox for $71 billion, a deal that closed in March.

The $15 billion valuation for Hulu that’s implied by the AT&T sale is a significant increase over its previous estimated worth: Disney last summer in a regulatory filing had projected Hulu’s fair value to be $9.3 billion after the 21st Century Fox deal closed.

Related Lenovo FCC Filing Suggests Marvel-Themed Disney AR Headset Coming Do Audiences Even Want Another 'Dumbo'?

AT&T said it will use proceeds from the transaction to reduce its debt — including the billions it accumulated through the Time Warner acquisition — along with additional planned sales of non-core assets.

Disney sees Hulu as a key piece of its direct-to-consumer subscription VOD lineup, alongside Disney+ and ESPN+.

At last week’s Disney Investor Day, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy projected Hulu will have 40 million-60 million subscribers by end of fiscal year 2024. She said Hulu’s operating losses are expected to peak at $1.5 billion in Disney’s fiscal year 2019 (which ends in September), with Hulu achieving profitability in FY 2023 or 2024.

Hulu’s losses have increased with its investment in technology and programming. For 2018, Hulu lost around $1.5 billion, up from $920 million a year earlier, according to Comcast’s most recent 10-K filing (which reports Hulu’s losses as a portion of its equity).