×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HTC Vive Announces Focus Plus VR Headset With Dual 6DoF Controllers

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ming Wu/HTC Vive

HTC Vive revealed its latest standalone virtual reality headset on Thursday. The Vive Focus Plus upgrades the company’s existing headset by incorporating dual six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) controllers, promising users the same freedom as PC VR devices.

Adding the second controller will also make it easier for developers to port existing PC VR content, while making it physically more portable and natural to use, HTC Vive said. Both controllers feature an analog trigger that gives users the ability to control objects or interactions with pressure-sensitive input.

Companies like SimforHealth and Immersive Factory are already using the Vive Focus Plus for medical training and safety simulations, HTC Vive said.

“With HTC’s Vive Focus Plus providing a high-end processor and 3K AMOLED display, we are able to create realistic and immersive 3D environments for our medical and nursing simulators, providing better training outcomes for HCPs without wires or connected computers,” said SimforHealth CTO Olivier Gardinetti. “Moreover, the 6DOF controllers have improved the way to perform specific medical interactions that were not possible with the regular 3DOF controllers. Now, Simforhealth’s simulators have a better, more comfortable user experience.”

Related

“At Vive, the announcement of Vive Focus Plus furthers our commitment to rapidly iterate and refine the VR market for both businesses and consumers,” said Daniel O’Brien, General Manager Americas, HTC Vive. “This rollout of Vive Focus Plus leads the way for deeper immersion, more realistic training and simulation, and easier porting of experiences from PC to the stand-alone category.”

HTC is also promising greater comfort with the Vive Focus Plus, along with full enterprise support, a kiosk mode, Gaze support, and more. The headset will be available on Vive’s website in 25 markets worldwide starting in Q2 2019. It will include an enterprise license for use at no additional cost in most markets.

Additionally, HTC Vive announced Viveport Infinity, the first unlimited subscription service for VR. For one low monthly price, members can play a wide range of games, download apps, and more. The service is compatible with high-end PC-based VR systems, along with the Vive Focus Plus and the full spectrum of Wave-supported headsets. Subscribers can use a single account across their portfolio of VR devices when the service officially launches on Apr. 2.

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More Digital

  • HTC Vive Announces Focus Plus VR

    HTC Vive Announces Focus Plus VR Headset With Dual 6DoF Controllers

    HTC Vive revealed its latest standalone virtual reality headset on Thursday. The Vive Focus Plus upgrades the company’s existing headset by incorporating dual six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) controllers, promising users the same freedom as PC VR devices. Adding the second controller will also make it easier for developers to port existing PC VR content, while making it [...]

  • Tidal Launches $1 Million Program to

    Tidal Launches Unplugged, $1 Million Program to Support Emerging Musicians

    Tidal, the streaming platform headed by Jay-Z, today announced the launch of a million-dollar artist grant program intended to support emerging musicians. Called Tidal Unplugged and funded by a donation from venture capitalists and philanthropists Mark Lampert and Robert Nelsen, the program will kick off March 1 in Detroit, where Lampert’s grandfather started his musical career. [...]

  • Bird Box

    Netflix Original Content Outscores HBO, Hulu, Amazon on Customer-Satisfaction Survey

    Netflix is spending more on content than rivals by billions — and its customers continue to give Netflix’s original programming higher marks than the rest of the field. As of Feb. 7, 2019, Netflix customers gave the streamer’s original content a score of 81 out of 100, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index. That’s [...]

  • NBC News Retools 'Today' Mobile App,

    NBC News Retools 'Today' Mobile App, Readies 7 New Digital Series

    NBC News will continue its efforts to augment its flagship “Today” with digital-video series and other mobile extensions, the latest signal that TV’s morning-news wars are also being waged online. NBC News Digital is set to add seven new digital-video series featuring “Today” hosts and contributors to a larger roster of online programming built around [...]

  • Kelly Abcarian - Nielsen

    Nielsen Forms Addressable TV Ad Group After Buying Sorenson Media's Assets for $11.25 Million

    Nielsen thinks it has the pieces in place to finally drive up the scale of addressable TV advertising, targeted based on a television household’s profile the way internet ads have been served for years. The media-measurement firm has formed Nielsen Advanced Video Advertising, a new group focusing on developing addressable advertising initially for internet-connected smart [...]

  • Hooq Sets up Filmmakers Guild For

    Hooq Sets up Filmmakers Guild For Second Year of Pilots

    Asian video streaming platform, Hooq is to air five pilot episodes that have emerged from its Filmmakers Guild. The most successful is guaranteed to be produced as a full series and streamed on the platform. Five original selected screenplays were each awarded $30,000 to be made as pilots, which now air from March 1. The [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Epic Pulls 'Fortnite' Ads From YouTube After Child Predator Controversy

    Epic Games is no longer running “Fortnite” pre-roll ads on YouTube after it was discovered they were playing on videos alleged predators used to exploit children, according to The Verge. The developer has paused all of its pre-roll advertising, which plays before a video starts on the streaming platform, a spokesperson said. It also reached [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad