HTC to Launch $12.99 Viveport Infinity VR Subscription Service on April 2

HTC released further details about its new all-you-can-eat VR subscription service Viveport Infinity Thursday: The service will launch on April 2, and cost $12.99 per month, or $99 per year for users who pre-pay all 12 months.

“We have built a new model for VR that shines a light on the great library of VR content this industry has developed and gives users a reason to spend more time in headset than ever before,” said Viveport president Rikard Steiber in a statement. “We believe this model matches how consumers want to experience VR.”

Viveport Infinity launches with a library of over 600 apps and games. The new service effectively replaces HTC’s existing Viveport subscription offering, which offered users access to up to 5 titles per month for $8.99 per month.

The company launched that first take on VR subscriptions 2 years ago for its HTC Vive headset, and has since expanded Viveport to serve Oculus Rift users as well. In addition to those 2 PC-based headsets, Viveport Infinity will also serve users of standalone VR systems based on the company’s Vive Wave platform.

HTC said Thursday that it will grandfather existing Viveport users into the new Infinity plan, allowing them to keep paying their existing subscription price until the end of 2019. And to entice additional developers, the company is also lowering the cut it is taking from a user’s monthly subscription fee from 30% to 20% until the end of the year.