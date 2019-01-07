HTC Introduces Vive Pro Eye VR Headset With Integrated Eye-Tracking Tech

HTC is adding eye-tracking to its high-end headsets: The company introduced a new version of the Vive Pro, dubbed the Vive Pro Eye, at a press conference at CES in Las Vegas Monday.

It promises increased speed of VR interactions, and more efficient use of computing resources. The headset will also enable what is known in the industry as foveated rendering, which means that it renders the areas of an experience where users currently look in high-resolution, while rendering areas that are out of focus at lower resolutions.

HTC first announced the Vive Pro headset at CES 2018, and has been positioning it as a device for prosumers and professionals. “We entered the market extremely well, it was well received by enterprise and professionals,” said HTC Vive Americas general manager Dan O’Brien.

There is no word yet on how much the Vive Pro Eye will cost, but it is supposed to launch in April.

In addition to the Vive Pro Eye announcement, HTC Vive also unveiled the next version of its Viveport VR subscription service. Viveprort Infinity, as the service is being called, will give consumers unlimited access to a catalog of more than 500 apps and games. “Think of it as your Netflix in VR,” said Viveport president Rikard Steiber.

