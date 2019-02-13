‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, DreamWorks Animation claims the top spot in spending with “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

Ads placed for the fantasy film had an estimated media value of $7.98 million through Sunday for 1,599 national ad airings on 56 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 4-10. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) DreamWorks Animation prioritized spend across networks including CBS, NBC and ABC, and during programming such as the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, NBA Basketball and “The Good Doctor.”

Just behind “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Alita: Battle Angel,” which saw 1,140 national ad airings across 41 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.53 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Happy Death Day 2U” (EMV: $4.12 million), Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s “Fighting With My Family” ($3.37 million) and Warner Bros. Animation’s “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” ($3 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Happy Death Day 2U” has the best iSpot Attention Index (123) in the ranking, getting 23% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).