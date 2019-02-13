×
'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' Tops Studios' TV Ad Spending

CREDIT: DreamWorks

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, DreamWorks Animation claims the top spot in spending with “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

Ads placed for the fantasy film had an estimated media value of $7.98 million through Sunday for 1,599 national ad airings on 56 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 4-10. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) DreamWorks Animation prioritized spend across networks including CBS, NBC and ABC, and during programming such as the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, NBA Basketball and “The Good Doctor.”

Just behind “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Alita: Battle Angel,” which saw 1,140 national ad airings across 41 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.53 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Happy Death Day 2U” (EMV: $4.12 million), Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s “Fighting With My Family” ($3.37 million) and Warner Bros. Animation’s “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” ($3 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Happy Death Day 2U” has the best iSpot Attention Index (123) in the ranking, getting 23% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$7.98M – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Impressions: 457,853,440
Attention Score: 91.80
Attention Index: 95
National Airings: 1,599
Networks: 56
Most Spend On: CBS, NBC
Creative Versions: 43
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $27.02M
Studio: DreamWorks Animation
Started Airing: 10/28/18

$4.53M – Alita: Battle Angel

Impressions: 321,065,872
Attention Score: 90.96
Attention Index: 86
National Airings: 1,140
Networks: 41
Most Spend On: ESPN, CBS
Creative Versions: 25
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $27.62M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 12/24/18

$4.12M – Happy Death Day 2U

Impressions: 216,910,340
Attention Score: 93.97
Attention Index: 123
National Airings: 622
Networks: 33
Most Spend On: ABC, FOX
Creative Versions: 15
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.62M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 01/21/19

$3.37M – Fighting With My Family

Impressions: 183,384,216
Attention Score: 91.70
Attention Index: 94
National Airings: 618
Networks: 29
Most Spend On: Fox, E!
Creative Versions: 14
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $5.59M
Studio: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Started Airing: 12/25/18

$3M – The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Impressions: 260,901,488
Attention Score: 91.13
Attention Index: 88
National Airings: 1,087
Networks: 48
Most Spend On: Nick, Cartoon Network
Creative Versions: 69
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $23.9M
Studio: Warner Bros. Animations
Started Airing: 06/05/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 02/04/2019 and 02/10/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than nine million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

