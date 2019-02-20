‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, DreamWorks Animation claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “.”
Ads placed for the fantasy film had an estimated media value of $9.13 million through Sunday for 2,090 national ad airings on 55 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 11-17. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) DreamWorks Animation prioritized spend across networks including NBC, TNT and ABC, and during programming such as the “This Is Us,” NBA Basketball and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Just behind “Fighting With My Family,” which saw 1,136 national ad airings across 41 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.41 million. ” in second place: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s “
TV ad placements for Marvel’s “Captain Marvel” (EMV: $5.17 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “Alita: Battle Angel” ($3.98 million) and Paramount Pictures’ “Wonder Park” ($3.76 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “Captain Marvel” has the best iSpot Attention Index (111) in the ranking, getting 11% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$9.13M – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
$5.41M – Fighting With My Family
$5.17M – Captain Marvel
$3.98M – Alita: Battle Angel
$3.76M – Wonder Park
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 02/11/2019 and 02/17/2019.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
