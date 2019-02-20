×
‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his Night Fury dragon Toothless lead the Dragon Riders in DreamWorks Animation’s "How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," directed by Dean DeBlois.
CREDIT: Photo Credit: © 2019 DreamWork

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, DreamWorks Animation claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

Ads placed for the fantasy film had an estimated media value of $9.13 million through Sunday for 2,090 national ad airings on 55 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 11-17. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) DreamWorks Animation prioritized spend across networks including NBC, TNT and ABC, and during programming such as the “This Is Us,” NBA Basketball and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Just behind “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” in second place: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s “Fighting With My Family,” which saw 1,136 national ad airings across 41 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.41 million.

TV ad placements for Marvel’s “Captain Marvel” (EMV: $5.17 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “Alita: Battle Angel” ($3.98 million) and Paramount Pictures’ “Wonder Park” ($3.76 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Captain Marvel” has the best iSpot Attention Index (111) in the ranking, getting 11% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$9.13M – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Impressions: 607,513,414
Attention Score: 92.09
Attention Index: 92
National Airings: 2,090
Networks: 55
Most Spend On: NBC, TNT
Creative Versions: 63
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $37.46M
Studio: DreamWorks Animation
Started Airing: 10/28/18

$5.41M – Fighting With My Family

Impressions: 384,526,946
Attention Score: 91.23
Attention Index: 83
National Airings: 1,136
Networks: 41
Most Spend On: FOX, TBS
Creative Versions: 37
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.96M
Studio: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Started Airing: 12/25/18

$5.17M – Captain Marvel

Impressions: 263,830,508
Attention Score: 93.51
Attention Index: 111
National Airings: 636
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: ABC, TNT
Creative Versions: 27
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $19.89M
Studio: Marvel
Started Airing: 09/18/18

$3.98M – Alita: Battle Angel

Impressions: 312,288,386
Attention Score: 89.55
Attention Index: 69
National Airings: 1,247
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: Adult Swim, NBC
Creative Versions: 40
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $31.34M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 12/24/18

$3.76M – Wonder Park

Impressions: 158,278,049
Attention Score: 91.43
Attention Index: 85
National Airings: 638
Networks: 25
Most Spend On: Nick, NBC
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.65M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 07/20/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 02/11/2019 and 02/17/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

