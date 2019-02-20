‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, DreamWorks Animation claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

Ads placed for the fantasy film had an estimated media value of $9.13 million through Sunday for 2,090 national ad airings on 55 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 11-17. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) DreamWorks Animation prioritized spend across networks including NBC, TNT and ABC, and during programming such as the “This Is Us,” NBA Basketball and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Just behind “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” in second place: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s “Fighting With My Family,” which saw 1,136 national ad airings across 41 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.41 million.

TV ad placements for Marvel’s “Captain Marvel” (EMV: $5.17 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “Alita: Battle Angel” ($3.98 million) and Paramount Pictures’ “Wonder Park” ($3.76 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Captain Marvel” has the best iSpot Attention Index (111) in the ranking, getting 11% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).