×

HBO Launches ‘Westworld Awakening’ VR Game With Survios

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
westworld awakening art
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

Ever wanted to enter the world of “Westworld?” Now you can — except it won’t exactly be like you might have imagined it. Instead of being one of those guests living out their fantasies, you will be a host, slowly coming to grips with your life being an elaborate illusion.

Westworld Awakening” has been produced by HBO and virtual reality (VR) startup Survios in partnership with Kilter Films, and with close involvement of the “Westworld” showrunners. In the game, users get to play the role of host Kate, who gains self-awareness, and has to find a way to survive and take charge in a world designed for her to be a victim.

“Westworld Awakening” is a separate storyline with five chapters that takes part during “Westworld” Season 2.

“We are not just showing you an episode of ‘Westworld’ in a VR headset,” said HBO creative lead Colin Foran in a recent interview with Variety.

Foran said the teams at HBO and Survios set out to develop a game together, but that the result turned out to be very experiential as well. Players have a chance to explore many details in the “Westworld” Mesa Hub as well as out in the world, find clues, avoid hazards, and interact with other hosts.

“It’s a very dense, high fidelity world,” said Survios project lead Daniel Zeligman. The average time to play through the game is between four and six hours, estimated Foran, adding: “If you wanted to, you could spend a long time in it.”

“Westworld Awakening” uses some of the same VR locomotion that Survios developed for its other gaming titles. Notably, you’ll move your character by emulating a running motion with your arms, like in “Sprint Vector.” However, this game adds a few extra motions, including the ability to crouch behind objects, and peek over them to observe enemies.

westworld vr game mesa lab

But what really makes “Westworld Awakening” special are the things you can’t do. Encounter a killer early on in the game, and your character freezes up, ready to be slaughtered, and once again wake up in the Mesa facility, like a dystopian “Groundhog Day.” That is until you take charge of your own destiny, with a little help from a quality assurance tablet.

“Westworld Awakening” is being released on the Oculus Store, Viveport and Steam for PC-based headsets on Aug. 20, and will cost $29.99. There are no plans to bring it to the Oculus Quest at the moment, but Survios will release the title in 400 VR arcades worldwide as well.

For HBO, putting together this title was more than just a tribute to “Westworld,” said Foran. In the past, the network’s immersive team had primarily produced one-off experiences designed to promote the show at industry events like SXSW. With “Westworld Awakening,” these efforts are now turning into an actual product, and a potential proof point that VR can be a revenue generator. “It’s not linked together with duct tape,” quipped Foran.

Popular on Variety

More Gaming

  • westworld awakening art

    HBO Launches 'Westworld Awakening' VR Game With Survios

    Ever wanted to enter the world of “Westworld?” Now you can — except it won’t exactly be like you might have imagined it. Instead of being one of those guests living out their fantasies, you will be a host, slowly coming to grips with your life being an elaborate illusion. “Westworld Awakening” has been produced [...]

  • Telling Lies - Logan Marshall-Green

    Sam Barlow's 'Telling Lies' Government-Surveillance Thriller Game Sets Release Date

    After more than two years in the works, “Telling Lies” — the investigative thriller from acclaimed game creator Sam Barlow — is ready to take the stage. The game, produced with and released by Annapurna Interactive, will be available next Friday, Aug. 23, via Steam and Apple’s Mac and iOS app stores. “Telling Lies” will [...]

  • David Messinger, Activision Blizzard

    Activision Blizzard Hires CAA Veteran David Messinger as CMO

    Activision Blizzard tapped David Messinger, a former 15-plus-year veteran of CAA, as its first corporate-wide chief marketing officer. Messinger, based in Santa Monica, reports to Coddy Johnson, Activision Blizzard’s president and COO. It’s the first time the video-game company has appointed a CMO who will oversee the global marketing operations across all of Activision Blizzard [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Oculus Co-Founder Nate Mitchell Is Leaving Facebook

    Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell is leaving Facebook 7 years after launching the first Oculus Rift headset with a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. Mitchell announced the move on Reddit Tuesday, calling it “bittersweet news.” Mitchell said that he would take some time off to spend with his family. And while he committed to still being involved in [...]

  • nomadic seoul

    Nomadic Expands Abroad, Opens VR Center in Seoul

    Location-based virtual reality (VR) startup Nomadic is getting ready for an international expansion: The company will open its first VR center outside of the States in South Korea later this month. The new location, housed in the CGV Gangbyeon multiplex in Seoul, is being opened in partnership with theater chain CGV and technology provider CJ [...]

  • Singularity 6 - Anthony Leung and

    ‘Meaningful’ Games Start-Up Singularity 6 Raises $16.5 Million Round Led by Andreessen Horowitz

    Singularity 6, the start-up founded by ex-Riot Games developers that’s aiming to create a community-oriented game where players “can feel like they are valued and belong,” closed $16.5 million in Series A financing. The funding round was led by venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from seed investor London Venture Partners (LVP), which previously put [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad