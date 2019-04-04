HBO Now Available on Roku Channel, In Time for ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season

After a conspicuous absence, HBO is finally available on Roku’s Roku Channel, letting the connected-streaming platform offer subscriptions to the premium service for the first time.

The pricing for HBO through The Roku Channel’s premium subscriptions, to be available starting Thursday (April 4), is the same as on other platforms: $14.99 per month, after a free seven-day trial. Additionally, Roku said Cinemax will soon be available via Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel.

HBO joins more than two dozen other premium subscriptions already available on The Roku Channel, including Showtime, Starz, and Epix. The addition of HBO to the Roku Channel comes ahead of the April 14 premiere of “Game of Thrones” Season 8, the final run of the popular fantasy epic.

“Just in time, The Roku Channel users will have a chance to watch the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ on their favorite platform,” said Jeff Dallesandro, HBO’s senior VP of worldwide digital distribution and new business development.

“The Roku Channel delivers a single destination to discover great free, ad-supported and premium subscription entertainment,” said Rob Holmes, VP of programming and engagement for Roku.