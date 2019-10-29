HBO Max Set to Launch in May 2020

WarnerMedia revealed that HBO Max will debut in May 2020, marketed heavily through parent company AT&T’s existing customer base.

HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s multibillion-dollar bet it can lure consumers into a big new tent at an increasingly crowded streaming bazaar. The new details come just ahead of two other new subscription VOD arrivals — Apple TV Plus (Nov. 1) and Disney Plus (Nov. 12) — with everyone angling to claim territory dominated today by Netflix.

WarnerMedia already revealed that HBO Max will be free for one year to HBO subscribers who have one of AT&T’s TV services, a promo designed to get early buzz going.

“General entertainment streaming is the next great opportunity to aggregate and grow audience,” John Stankey, AT&T’s COO and WarnerMedia’s CEO, said at the company’s splashy media event Tuesday from Warner Bros.’ lot in Burbank.

AT&T plans to “aggressively market” HBO Max through all its consumer touchpoints when it launches, Stankey said. When it launches, HBO Max will be bundled with AT&T TV, the telco’s live TV internet streaming product essentially designed as a replacement for DirecTV. In 2021, the company plans to introduce an ad-supported version of HBO Max, which will be bundled with AT&T TV.

At launch, HBO Max promises to have some 10,000 hours of premium content. Subscribers will get access to HBO along with new original series, licensed TV shows and movies, and library material from WarnerMedia properties including Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, and Cartoon Network.

As previously announced, HBO Max is getting its hands on the entire runs of “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Pretty Little Liars”; the full library of “Sesame Street” and the next five seasons; and CW dramas produced by Warner Bros. starting with the fall 2019 season (30 days prior to the TV premiere of the next seasons of the shows).

AT&T told investors Monday that it expects to spend $1.5 billion to $2 billion on HBO Max next year and invest a billion in each of the following two years, before hitting profitability in 2024. The company believes it can notch 75-90 million HBO Max subscribers by 2025, including 50 million in the U.S., eyeing the promotional power of its 170 million existing AT&T wireless, broadband and TV customers.

After the initial U.S. launch, AT&T will take HBO Max international — in 2021, it plans to debut localized versions of HBO Max in Latin America and Europe.

It’s unclear how the so-called streaming wars will shake out, but Netflix investors in particular have been unnerved at the prospect of competition with content powerhouses like WarnerMedia, Disney and NBCUniversal. Some analysts believe it’s not a zero-sum game, with room for several big streamers to gain traction — likely at the expense of pay television.