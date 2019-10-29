HBO Max Will Offer Human Curation, Podcasts and Co-Viewing In Its Apps

WarnerMedia is taking a lot of cues from other mobile app experiences for the launch of its upcoming HBO Max service: The service’s apps will allow users to listen to podcasts on the go, follow actors similar to the way one would follow influencers on social networks and find content through lists curated by humans, WarnerMedia executive vice president Andy Forssell told press and analysts during a media event in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

Podcasts will be available via the HBO Max mobile app, which will be pre-loaded on phones sold to AT&T customers, and available for download for everyone else. The app will also feature Stories similar to those available on Instagram or Snapchat as a way to promote shows and movies. Subscribers will be able to follow individual stars to get updates on their stories.

The app will also allow users to create profiles for personal recommendations, something that has been a staple with other streaming services. However, unlike Netflix & Co. HBO Max will allow users to select multiple profiles for co-viewing sessions to make sure their personal recommendations aren’t being thrown off by their family movie night. “We are solving this co-viewing challenge,” said Forssell.

However, co-viewing won’t be available until later in 2020, with Otter Media CEO Tony Goncalvez promising that HBO Max would roll out updates to its apps every 6-8 weeks.

Developing.