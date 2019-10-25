×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HBO Max Will Be Free to AT&T’s HBO Subscribers

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
HBO Max - WarnerMedia
CREDIT: Courtesy of WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia, looking to jump-start its foray into the streaming wars, will give AT&T customers who subscribe to HBO free access to HBO Max — at least initially.

When it launches in the spring of 2020, HBO Max will be available to about 10 million AT&T customers who also are HBO subscribers for no additional charge, AT&T COO John Stankey said in an interview with Reuters. That would include subscribers of DirecTV and AT&T TV Now. Stankey also said the telco might include HBO Max for free with certain AT&T wireless plans.

A WarnerMedia rep declined to provide additional details on the HBO Max promotional offers.

HBO Max is slated to launch in the spring of 2020 with some 10,000 hours of content, including all episodes of ’90s hit “Friends,” new episodes of “Sesame Street” and a number of originals including a “Grease” spinoff series. WarnerMedia plans to announce more details about HBO Max at a media event next Tuesday, Oct. 29, on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif.

WarnerMedia hasn’t yet announced pricing for HBO Max, but analysts expect the standard retail price will be above $15 per month — which is what the standalone HBO Now service costs.

AT&T is targeting 80 million subscribers for HBO Max by 2025, including around 50 million in the U.S., per the Reuters report, citing an unidentified source.

In 2021, WarnerMedia plans to launch a cheaper, ad-supported HBO Max tier at which point it expects to add live programming as well, according to the Reuters report. AT&T chief Randall Stephenson has previously said that HBO Max will at some point include live news and sports.

The free giveaway of HBO Max to AT&T customers comes after other new entrants into the direct-to-consumer space have announced similar promos.

Disney Plus, launching Nov. 12, will be available free for 12 months to all Verizon wireless customers on unlimited plans as well as new Fios broadband and 5G home wireless customers. Apple, meanwhile, is giving one year free of Apple TV Plus to customers who purchase a new iPhone or other Apple device. In addition, T-Mobile offers unlimited-wireless customers with two or more lines free access to Netflix.

Overall, HBO Max will combine content from HBO with a slate of originals and programming from Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes.

Original productions slated to hit HBO Max include “The Flight Attendant,” a one-hour thriller series based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, which will star Kaley Cuoco, who is also executive producing alongside Greg Berlanti; “Love Life,” a 10-episode half-hour romantic comedy anthology starring “Pitch Perfect” star Anna Kendrick, who will also executive produce alongside Paul Feig, produced by Lionsgate; “Station Eleven,” a post-apocalyptic limited series based on Emily St. John Mandel’s bestseller, adapted by Patrick Somerville and directed by Hiro Murai; “Made for Love,” a 10-episode, half-hour, straight-to-series adaptation based on the tragicomic novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting, also from Somerville and directed by S.J. Clarkson; and “Gremlins,” an animated series from Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Entertainment based on the original movie.

More TV

  • HBO Max - WarnerMedia

    HBO Max Will Be Free to AT&T's HBO Subscribers

    WarnerMedia, looking to jump-start its foray into the streaming wars, will give AT&T customers who subscribe to HBO free access to HBO Max — at least initially. When it launches in the spring of 2020, HBO Max will be available to about 10 million AT&T customers who also are HBO subscribers for no additional charge, [...]

  • Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg. Democratic presidential

    PBS NewsHour, Politico to Host Democratic Debate in December

    PBS NewsHour and Politico will team up to host a debate among Democratic presidential candidates in December. The two media outlets will moderate an event slated to be held December 19 at the University of California, Los Angeles. The debate will air live on PBS and will be streamed online on PBS NewsHour and Politico [...]

  • EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with

    International TV Newswire: Soccer Rights, Netflix LatAm Thriller, New Danish TV Fest

    In this week’s International TV Newswire, Enders Analysis’ report casts shadow over European soccer rights, Netflix primes its Spanish-language star system, landing Manolo Caro for a new thriller, Denmark prepares a new series TV fest, and Spain’s Movistar Plus primes female voices. European Soccer Faces ‘Post Boom’ – Report Pele popularized the phrase “the beautiful [...]

  • Kanye West Won't Sleep Until Album

    Kanye West Promises Not to Sleep Until Album Is Out, Appears on 'Kimmel' (Watch)

    At the time of this article’s publication, the long national nightmare that is the release of Kanye West’s “Jesus Is King” album was ongoing — but the rapper offered a consolation prize of sorts by flying across country to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday night. The latest update on “Jesus Is King,” which has [...]

  • Discovery Partners With Cyfrowy Polsat on

    Discovery Preps Launch of Polish Streaming Service

    Discovery’s charge into international OTT continues apace. Along with Cyfrowy Polsat it is launching an international streaming service programmed with Polish content. U.S. firm Discovery is making multiple international OTT moves. It has partnered with ProSiebenSat.1 on German AVOD service Joyn, which is being primed for international launch. Its Dplay offering launched in the U.K. [...]

  • Little Mix Talent Show Going International

    Little Mix Talent Show Going International With All3Media (EXCLUSIVE)

    All3Media has taken the international rights to Little Mix’s hotly anticipated prime time talent show, “Little Mix – The Search,” which will bow on BBC One next year. The show sees the pop band mentor a new generation of talent, offering them personal guidance and access to their inner circle. It is tough to launch [...]

  • Picture shows: The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER)

    U.S. and SVOD Sales Drive Bumper $1.8 Billion in British TV Exports

    Sales to the U.S. and to streamers, fueled especially by the popularity of British drama, helped drive the value of U.K. television content exports to a record £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion) in 2018-19, a new report says. The U.K. TV Exports Report, published by producers’ trade body Pact on Friday, revealed a 7% uptick in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad