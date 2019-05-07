HBO Edits ‘Game of Thrones’ Episode to Remove Errant Coffee Cup

HBO has quietly scrubbed the misplaced coffee cup out of the “Game of Thrones” episode that aired Sunday night.

The premium cabler acknowledged the gaffe Monday after fans spotted the takeout cup, which resembled a Starbucks cup, on a table in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in a scene in episode 4 of season 8 just before the 17:40 mark.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,” HBO said in a statement.

As of Tuesday morning, the streaming version of the “GOT” episode available on HBO Now and HBO Go had removed the offending cup from the scene. A rep for HBO didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The blunder has been an embarrassment for HBO and its flagship original series, especially as it comes down the home stretch in its final season, but the boo-boo isn’t likely to damage the “Game of Thrones” brand in the long run.

Hauke Richter, an art director on “Game of Thrones,” on Monday told Variety that the brouhaha over the coffee cup was overwrought, pointing out that it’s not uncommon for such misplaced elements to mistakenly end up in the final cut of TV shows and movies. The reaction to the error has been “so blown out of proportion [because] it has not happened with ‘Thrones’ so far,” according to Richter.

During season 4 of “Game of Thrones,” images showing Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) holding a coffee cup went viral in 2014. However, those were from a behind-the-scenes clip and didn’t appear in the show itself.