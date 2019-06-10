×
HBO Cancels ‘Vice News Tonight,’ Vice Hires Ex-NY Post CEO Jesse Angelo as Josh Tyrangiel Exits

Vice's EVP of news Josh Tyrangiel will exit the company later this year

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Jesse Angelo
CREDIT: Annie Wermiel/NY Post

HBO is not renewing Vice Media’s “Vice News Tonight” after a three-year run. Vice has tapped Jesse Angelo — former CEO and publisher of the New York Post — to oversee all news and entertainment and lead efforts to strike a deal to find a “new home” for a news show similar to the one it has produced for HBO.

Josh Tyrangiel, EVP of news at Vice Media, will leave the company in the latest executive shakeup at Vice under CEO Nancy Dubuc. Tyrangiel, who has overseen Vice’s nightly news show for HBO, will stay on board through the end of the run of “Vice News Tonight,” which will finish airing on HBO in early September. Tyrangiel, former chief content officer of Bloomberg Media, joined Vice in the fall of 2015.

Vice has named Angelo to the newly created position of president, global news and entertainment. Guy Slattery and Cory Haik will now report directly to Angelo, as will Tyrangiel’s direct reports effective June 24.

A source familiar with the situation said Tyrangiel’s decision to leave was part of the unwinding of “Vice News Tonight” and the changing of the guard at HBO under AT&T’s WarnerMedia. Tyrangiel was close to Richard Plepler, who exited as CEO of HBO in February.

Vice said it expects to announce “a new distribution platform” in the coming weeks for a nightly Vice News show.

“We’ve had a great run with our friends at HBO and now we’re excited to launch our news products on new platforms, solidifying our place as one of the most trusted brands out there, drawing the youngest audience of anyone in hard news,” Dubuc said in a statement.

HBO’s cancellation of the four-times-per-week “Vice News Tonight” comes after the premium cabler earlier this year axed Vice’s weekly documentary program after six years.

Angelo will lead three of Vice’s five global businesses — News, Digital and TV. The company’s other two divisions are its studio and in-house ad agency Virtue. Angelo, who starts immediately, is based in Vice’s Brooklyn headquarters and reports to Dubuc.

“Jesse is a news pioneer and has built an incredible career by successfully expanding the world of publishing into wider forms of distribution through a multitude of platforms, including digital, social, audio and television,” Dubuc said in a statement. “With him joining our executive team, Vice’s strategic growth plan for news will begin and complement wider partnership opportunities already underway.”

more to come

