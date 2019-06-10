HBO Cancels ‘Vice News Tonight,’ Vice Hires Ex-NY Post CEO Jesse Angelo to Oversee News, Entertainment

HBO is not renewing Vice Media’s “Vice News Tonight” after a three-year run. Vice has tapped Jesse Angelo — former CEO and publisher of the New York Post — to oversee all news and entertainment and lead efforts to strike a deal to find a “new home” for a news show similar to the one it has produced for HBO.

As part of yet another executive shakeup at Vice, Josh Tyrangiel, SVP of news at Vice Media, will leave the company. Tyrangiel, who has overseen HBO’s agreement with Vice, will stay on board through the end of the run of “Vice News Tonight,” which will finish airing on HBO in September.

Vice said it expects to announce “a new distribution platform” in the coming weeks for a nightly Vice News show.

“We’ve had a great run with our friends at HBO and now we’re excited to launch our news products on new platforms, solidifying our place as one of the most trusted brands out there, drawing the youngest audience of anyone in hard news,” Vice CEO Nancy Dubuc said in a statement.

HBO’s cancellation of the four-times-per-week “Vice News Tonight” comes after the premium cabler earlier this year axed Vice’s weekly documentary program after six years.

Angelo, in the newly created position of president, global news and entertainment, will lead three of Vice’s five global businesses — News, Digital and TV. The company’s other two divisions are its studio and in-house ad agency Virtue. Angelo, who starts immediately, is based in Vice’s Brooklyn headquarters and reports to Dubuc.

“Jesse is a news pioneer and has built an incredible career by successfully expanding the world of publishing into wider forms of distribution through a multitude of platforms, including digital, social, audio and television,” Dubuc said in a statement. “With him joining our executive team, Vice’s strategic growth plan for news will begin and complement wider partnership opportunities already underway.”

