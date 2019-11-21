×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Harmony Korine Shot a Short Film Entirely With Snap’s Spectacles (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harmony-Korine-Duck-Duck-Snapchat-Spectacles
CREDIT: Courtesy of Snap

Director Harmony Korine donned a pair of Snap’s high-end Spectacles 3 camera-enabled glasses to make an experimental short film — transforming Miami into a psychedelic swirl of colors, music and characters.

It’s a proof-of-concept project: Snap enlisted the filmmaker to create the 10-minute short, called “Duck Duck,” to showcase the new Spectacles 3 hardware, which include dual HD cameras and the ability to apply augmented-reality effects to 3D scenes.

Korine’s movies include “Kids,” “Spring Breakers” and most recently this year’s “Beach Bum” starring Matthew McConaughey. With “Duck Duck,” which may or may not have a conventional storyline, he created a hybrid reality using 3D-lens overlays and filters developed by Snap.

“Duck Duck” is set to premiere online Dec. 4. Snap and luxury brand Gucci are teaming up to show the short film at Miami Beach’s Art Basel show from Dec. 5-8 in a public exhibit at the Melin Building in Miami Design District.

Snap says “Duck Duck” is a “commissioned piece of original art.”  While Gucci is a presenting partner, no Gucci branding or products are featured in the short.

What’s the business rationale for funding Korine’s “Duck Duck”?

Snap calls itself a “camera company” and wants to position the third generation of Spectacles — available in a limited release for $380 a pop in either “mineral” or “carbon” finishes — as an evolving R&D tool for creatives and influencers to explore the art of the possible with AR. Eventually, the thinking goes, that experimentation should lead to new kinds of features and content for Snapchatters to engage with.

The Spectacles 3 devices let wearers capture stereoscopic video and include a 3D viewer so you can rewatch what you shoot in VR. The specs also let users apply new 3D effects post-capture for sharing on Snapchat.

“Both Harmony Korine and Spectacles are helping push the boundaries of immersive storytelling,” said Steen Strand, director of hardware for Snap Inc. “With the ability to capture depth like your own two eyes, Spectacles 3 brings Harmony Korine’s unique vision for ‘Duck Duck’ to life, showing how this new technology can inform the future of creative storytelling.”

Meanwhile, Korine has an ongoing relationship with Gucci. That has included him shooting the brand’s pre-fall 2019 collection, the 2019 holiday “Gift Giving” campaign, and the Cruise 2020 campaign. Earlier this year, Gucci highlighted the director’s work at an exhibition during Milan Fashion Week comprising 10 screenings. Korine is repped by CAA.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Harmony-Korine-Duck-Duck-Snapchat-Spectacles

    Harmony Korine Shot a Short Film Entirely With Snap's Spectacles (EXCLUSIVE)

    Director Harmony Korine donned a pair of Snap’s high-end Spectacles 3 camera-enabled glasses to make an experimental short film — transforming Miami into a psychedelic swirl of colors, music and characters. It’s a proof-of-concept project: Snap enlisted the filmmaker to create the 10-minute short, called “Duck Duck,” to showcase the new Spectacles 3 hardware, which [...]

  • Eko - Wizard School Dropout

    Eko Launches Four Interactive Video Series, Including Two to Push Walmart Shopping

    Eko is launching its most ambitious bet yet to close the loop between interactive entertainment and ecommerce, with partner and investor Walmart. The interactive-video platform company debuted four original scripted series Thursday (Nov. 21). Two of them — EffinFunny’s “Wizard School Dropout” (pictured above), set in a Harry Potter-esque world, and “Timeline” from Olive Bridge [...]

  • Snapchat

    Snap Teams With Verizon to Develop 5G Augmented-Reality Experiences

    Verizon, in its ongoing quest to find killer applications for 5G wireless, has signed Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, as a new tech development and marketing partner. Under the pact, the companies said, they will work together at Verizon’s 5G Labs to create new augmented-reality feature and experiences for consumers, including new ways to [...]

  • Three Minute Film Lecture

    Hong Kong Protest Movement Gets Its Own Streaming Platform

    The team behind the award-winning controversial Hong Kong dystopian drama “Ten Years” has launched a new streaming platform focusing on short films about the ongoing protests that have gripped the city since June. Backed by Next Digital, which publishes Apple Daily and Next Magazine, Next Film is headed by Jevons Au, one of the co-directors [...]

  • Memories of the Alhambra

    South Korean Producer Studio Dragon Sets Partnership With Netflix

    Global streaming giant Netflix has struck a multi-year deal with Studio Dragon, a three-year old production company that has become one of the hottest content houses in Korea. The deal is described as a three-year strategic partnership, highlighted by a multi-year content production and distribution agreement, that begins from 2020. Studio Dragon’s parent company, CJ [...]

  • Google headquartersGoogle headquarters, Dublin, Ireland -

    Google Won't Allow Political Campaigns to Target Voters by Affiliation Anymore

    Google is tweaking its policy for political ads, which includes doing away with microtargeting by political affiliation or voting records. The search giant also announced Wednesday that it would clarify its advertising policy to make sure that political advertisers can’t make grossly misleading statements. “We’re limiting election ads audience targeting to the following general categories: [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad