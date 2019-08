CEO Jack Dorsey had his account hacked Friday afternoon, with hackers tweeting numerous racial slurs as well as a bomb threat. Tweets from the hackers began shortly before 1pm Friday, and were removed after about 20 minutes.

The hackers also retweeted a number of other offensive messages, including one stating that “Nazi Germany did nothing wrong.”

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the incident on Twitter, promising that the company was investigating the circumstances:

Yes, Jack's account was compromised. We're working on it and investigating what happened. — Brandon Borrman (@bborrman) August 30, 2019

Developing.