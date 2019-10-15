×

Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Becomes First ’80s Music Video to Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Guns 'N' Roses in LondonVarious
CREDIT: Ilpo Musto/Shutterstock

“Sweet Child O’ Mine,” Guns N Roses’ smash single from 1987, has joined YouTube’s billion views club. It is not only the first music video from the ’80s to pass that landmark, the band is now the top artist of both the ’80s and ’90s on the platform

The band’s top ’90s song is “November Rain,” which is also the first and only music video from its decade to pass the billion-views mark.

Breaking records is nothing new to the rock band. Their first album made history as the best-selling U.S. debut album ever, selling more than 30 million copies worldwide. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ continued success of the ‘Not In This Lifetime’ international tour now holds the 4th spot on the list of the most successful tours in music history on its first two years.

The full breakdown from both decades is below:

1980s

  1. Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine (Official Music Video) – 1B
  2. a-ha – Take On Me (Official Music Video) – 943M
  3. Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Want To Have Fun (Official Video) – 786M
  4. The Police – Every Breath You Take (Official Music Video) – 699M
  5. Michael Jackson – Billie Jean (Official Music Video) – 694M

1990s

  1. Guns N’ Roses – November Rain – 1.2B
  2. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit (Official Music Video) – 968M
  3. The Cranberries – Zombie (Official Music Video) – 962M
  4. Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You (Official Music Video) – 859M
  5. 4 Non Blondes – What’s Up (Official Video) – 765M

More Digital

  • Illustration of the video streaming company

    Netflix Q3 Preview: The Calm Before the Streaming-Wars Storm?

    Wall Street is expecting Netflix to hit or slightly beat subscriber and financial targets when it reports third quarter 2019 results on Wednesday after market close. But then what? Debate among analysts continues to rage about what will happen to Netflix’s market-leading position once it’s facing big new rivals in Disney Plus and Apple TV [...]

  • countdown

    Apple Takes Down Viral 'Countdown' Horror App, STX Brings It to Android Instead

    An app that can predict the date and time of your death may have been too much for Apple to stomach: The iPhone maker removed a viral app inspired by the upcoming horror movie “Countdown” a few days ago, putting an end to its meteoric rise. Before its removal, “Countdown” had surpassed TikTok, YouTube and [...]

  • daydream view

    Google Ships Pixel 4 Without Daydream VR Support, Stops Selling Daydream Viewer

    Google is effectively phasing out its Daydream virtual reality (VR) platform: The company’s latest flagship Pixel 4 flagship phone, which Google unveiled at a press event in New York Tuesday, won’t support Google’s Daydream mobile VR platform anymore, a spokesperson confirmed to Variety. The company will also stop selling the Daydream viewer, but continue to [...]

  • Google Wifi

    The New Google Wifi Ships in Three Colors Because Good-Looking Routers Work Better

    When Google revamped its Wifi router product, it extended the devices reach and doubled their speed, while also adding a full-blown smart speaker with Google Assistant. But the company paid just as much attention to Google Wifi’s design, down to the decision to ship the product in three colors. The surprising reason for this: Google [...]

  • Nest Mini

    Google Introduces New $49 Nest Mini Speaker With On-Board Machine Learning, Stereo Pairing

    Google introduced a revamped version of its entry-level smart speaker at a press event in New York Tuesday: The new $49 Nest Mini speaker effectively replaces its Home Mini predecessor with bigger sound, a built-in machine learning chip for faster responses, ultrasound for proximity detection and the ability to pair 2 speakers for inexpensive stereo [...]

  • Google Stadia Game Streaming Service Launching

    Google’s Stadia Game Streaming Service Will Launch Nov. 19

    Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh gave us an update on the company’s game streaming service Stadia during the company’s fall hardware event in New York Tuesday: Stadia will be available to the public on Nov. 19. Stadia promises to stream games directly from the cloud, with no need to buy a full-blown game console. Consumers [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad