Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Becomes First ’80s Music Video to Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views

“Sweet Child O’ Mine,” Guns N Roses’ smash single from 1987, has joined YouTube’s billion views club. It is not only the first music video from the ’80s to pass that landmark, the band is now the top artist of both the ’80s and ’90s on the platform

The band’s top ’90s song is “November Rain,” which is also the first and only music video from its decade to pass the billion-views mark.

Breaking records is nothing new to the rock band. Their first album made history as the best-selling U.S. debut album ever, selling more than 30 million copies worldwide. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ continued success of the ‘Not In This Lifetime’ international tour now holds the 4th spot on the list of the most successful tours in music history on its first two years.

