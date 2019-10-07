×

Group Nine Is Buying PopSugar

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All

In another digital-media merger, Discovery-backed Group Nine Media has reached a deal to acquire female-focused lifestyle brand PopSugar.

The acquisition will bring PopSugar into
the Group Nine portfolio, which includes Thrillist, The Dodo, NowThis, Seeker and comedy studio JASH.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. PopSugar’s Brian Sugar and Lisa Sugar will join the executive team of Group Nine. Also as part of the deal, Brian Sugar and PopSugar strategic investor Michael Moritz will join Group Nine’s board of directors.

“PopSugar hugely expands our reach within an important demographic, bringing us a community that deeply loves the PopSugar brand and a company with the proven ability to diversify their revenue across premium advertising, affiliate, direct-to-consumer commerce, licensing, and experiential channels,” Group Nine CEO Ben Lerer said in a statement.

The announcement comes less than a week after Vice Media said it was buying Refinery29, which focuses on an audience of millennial women.

Last month, Group Nine announced that it raised $50 million in new funding from lead investor Discovery and strategic investor Axel Springer SE.

More to come.

More Digital

  • Group Nine Is Buying PopSugar

    Group Nine Is Buying PopSugar

    In another digital-media merger, Discovery-backed Group Nine Media has reached a deal to acquire female-focused lifestyle brand PopSugar. The acquisition will bring PopSugar into the Group Nine portfolio, which includes Thrillist, The Dodo, NowThis, Seeker and comedy studio JASH. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. PopSugar’s Brian Sugar and Lisa Sugar will join the executive [...]

  • Hulu Download Offline Viewing iOS

    Hulu Finally Adds Downloads for Offline Mobile Viewing

    Hulu at long last is launching one of its customers’ most-requested features: the ability to download TV shows and movies to mobile devices for watching them on the go. The download feature, which has been several years in the works, gives Hulu subscribers on the $11.99 no-commercials plan the ability to download tens of thousands [...]

  • Intel Studios’ 10,000-square-foot geodesic dome in

    Inside Intel Studios, the World’s Largest Volumetric Capture Stage

    Imagine the prototype for a dome-shaped alien spaceship, put together with metal piping and neon-green fabric, and you’ve got a pretty good idea of how one of Intel’s latest projects looks like. Only, this dome isn’t about space travel, but the future of entertainment. Tucked away on a soundstage in Los Angeles, Intel’s massive volumetric [...]

  • apple-tv-4k

    Twitch App Goes Live on Apple TV

    Twitch is finally available on Apple TV: Amazon’s gamer-centric live streaming service has launched an official Apple TV app, Macrumors was first to report Monday morning. The app had been in testing since last month. Viewers can browse the Twitch app on Apple TV by game, and also quickly jump into popular live streams. In [...]

  • amazon freetime on fire tv

    Amazon Brings Its Freetime Kids Service to Fire TV

    Amazon is bringing its Freetime kids service to Fire TV, starting with its Fire TV stick devices: The app allows parents to set age limits, content restrictions, and even limit the amount of time their little ones spend watching TV every day. Freetime apps previously launched on Amazon’s Fire tablets, as well as iOS and [...]

  • onn-Roku-Smart-Soundbar

    Roku, Walmart Launch Co-Branded Smart Soundbar, Subwoofer

    Roku has once again teamed up with Walmart to release lower-priced editions of its hardware: The streaming device maker announced Monday that it is now selling cheaper versions of its recently-introduced soundbar and subwoofer through the retail giant. Co-branded as Roku onn, the two products are selling for just $129 each at Walmart. That’s $50 [...]

  • Bonnie Hammer Matt Strauss Paul Telegdy

    NBCUniversal Shakeup: Bonnie Hammer to Head Studios, Paul Telegdy Goes Solo at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBCUniversal on Monday unveiled a management shakeup that will see Bonnie Hammer shift from launching the Peacock streaming platform to overseeing all broadcast and cable studio operations. Comcast veteran Matt Strauss is joining NBCUniversal as the new head of Peacock, while Paul Telegdy will become the solo chairman of NBC Entertainment, multiple sources close to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad