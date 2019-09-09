×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Group Nine Raises $50 Million From Discovery, Axel Springer

By

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Group-Nine-Media
CREDIT: Courtesy of Group Nine Media

Digital-media company Group Nine Media raised $50 million in new funding, led by its lead investor Discovery along with participation from German publishing firm Axel Springer.

Group Nine was formed in 2016 with a $100 million investment from Discovery, combining three startups backed by Lerer Hippeau Ventures — Thrillist, NowThis Media and the Dodo — with Seeker (formerly Discovery Digital Networks). In 2017, it raised a $40 million follow-on round from Discovery, Axel Springer and Lerer Hippeau.

A Group Nine rep declined to comment on the New York-based company’s current valuation. “While we never comment on valuation, the size and nature of the fundraise pretty clearly speaks to a round raised in strength,” the spokesman said.

The company said it will use the new $50 million cash infusion to invest in new content and intellectual property across its brands, as well as for its recently launched commerce division. Group Nine also is looking at “potential strategic acquisitions,” the company said in a statement.

“This strong vote of confidence from our investors underscores the fact that we have the right model for a next generation diversified media company,” Group Nine CEO Ben Lerer said.

Group Nine reaches some 70% of U.S. consumers in their 20s monthly, according to Nielsen data from July 2019. The company’s millennial-skewing audiences spend nearly 50 million hours per month with its brands, which include mobile news brand NowThis; Thrillist, covering food, drink, travel and entertainment; and science-focused Seeker. Group Nine says it has production deals with more than 20 TV channels and platforms including Discovery, Netflix and Comedy Central.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Morris Ruskin, Alex Flores, Arturo Yepes,

    MoJo Global Arts, 2btube, Touche, Strike Strategic Alliance (EXCLUSIVE)

    Los Angeles-based MoJo Global Arts, former Shoreline Ent. CEO Morris Ruskin’s newly-minted production-management venture, has struck a strategic alliance with top Spanish-language group 2btube and its subsidiary Touché Films. The deal will see the partners develop, package and produce premium TV and movie content for Latin America, Spain and the Hispanic U.S. In a first [...]

  • Hisense Roku TV UK

    Roku TVs Coming to the U.K., Courtesy of Hisense

    Roku is starting to bring smart TVs powered by its operating system to Europe, starting with some Hisense models that will go on sale in the U.K. during the coming holiday quarter. The streaming company announced at IFA Saturday that it was expanding its smart TV licensing program to the European market. “We are pleased [...]

  • David Rhodes CBS News

    Spotify Enlists Former CBS News Chief David Rhodes as Consultant for Podcast Push

    In its ongoing foray into podcasting, Spotify inked a deal with David Rhodes, formerly president of CBS News, as a consultant to develop its strategy for news-focused original audio programming. In addition, Spotify has hired Amy Hudson, most recently Facebook’s head of sports media partnerships for North America, to lead the company’s sports podcasting development [...]

  • wgbh escape room

    WGBH to Stream Escape Room Challenge With The Skorys on Twitch

    Boston’s public broadcaster WGBH is trying out a new way to bring science programming to young audiences: The station’s Emerging Platforms Initiative is set to broadcast a space-themed escape room challenge, dubbed the Escape Lab, on Twitch this coming Monday. The one-hour challenge will be tackled by well-known YouTube family The Skorys, who will be [...]

  • Nick HolmstenSpotify presents the Best New

    Spotify’s Nick Holmsten Stepping Down as Head of Music

    Nick Holmsten, Spotify’s head of music, will be stepping down from his post and will transition to an advisory role that will work across several areas of the company, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety. The news was first reported by Hits. The rep confirms that the company’s Jeremy Erlich, who joined as [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Target of Antitrust Probe by State Attorneys General

    Facebook faces another antitrust investigation, with the New York State Attorney General announcing Friday that a coalition of nine AGs has launched an investigation into the social-media giant for potential antitrust violations. The investigation focuses on “Facebook’s dominance in the industry and the potential anticompetitive conduct stemming from that dominance,” according to the announcement from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad