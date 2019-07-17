×

This New Podcast Lets You Take a Peek Into Celebrities’ Fridges (EXCLUSIVE)

'Green Eggs & Dan' Is Being Hosted by Comedian Dan Ahdoot

Janko Roettgers

Dan Ahdoot
Comedian Dan Ahdoot wants to show you a side of celebrities you haven’t seen before — which is why he is having them open up their fridges. Anyone appearing on Ahdoot’s new podcast “Green Eggs & Dan,” which was launched by the podcast network Podglomerate Wednesday, has to bring along a photo of the inside of their fridge to kick off a conversation about food, cooking and everything else.

“Comedy is my day job, food is my passion,” Ahdoot recently told Variety. Food had always been a huge part of Ahdoot’s life, which helped him realize that it’s also a great conversation starter — something to talk about with fellow comedians, actors and other celebrities, especially when you don’t want to just talk about the show business. Said Ahdoot: “I don’t give a f— about people’s careers.”

“Everyone eats, everyone has a relationship with food,” added Andrew Steven, who produces the show for the Podglomerate. Season 1 of the podcast features interviews with fellow comedians Hasan Minhaj, Michelle Buteau, Iliza Shlesinger, the Sklar Brothers, Annie Lederman and Jordan Carlos as well as actor and producer Josh Heald, actor Paul Rust, Chef Ignacio Mattos and public radio journalist Matt Katz.

Each show opens with Ahdoot dissecting his guest’s fridge photo, which he also shares with the audience, followed by freewheeling conversations about food, cooking and much more, as well as a round of rapid-fire questions. Every episode also has Ahdoot sharing some cooking tips with his audience.

One of the goals for the podcast was to talk about food without being pretentious, said Ahdoot. “I love to get grimy.”

And then there are obviously the fridges, which are poised to include some surprises. “Hasan Minaj has a bunch of Guy Fieri products in his fridge,” said Ahdoot by the way of an example. But he was most shocked by the bare wasteland that was the fridge of professional chef Ignacio Mattos. Said Ahdoot: “His fridge looks like he is a prison inmate.”

“Green Eggs & Dan” is being released every Wednesday. New episodes can be found on Apple, Spotify and other podcast aggregators.

