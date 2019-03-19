Gravitas Ventures Launches Streaming Service Gravitas Movies (EXCLUSIVE)

Indie film specialist Gravitas Ventures has launched the streaming service Gravitas Movies with a $4.99 monthly price, Variety has learned exclusively.

The 13-year-old distributor unveiled the SVOD service in the U.S. on Tuesday, touting Gravitas Movies as the new streaming service for lovers of independent film, offering a 1,000-title catalog of commercial-free films with new movies added all the time.

Gravitas Movies is available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1, along with Apple TV and iOS devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Android mobile and Android TV devices. Gravitas Movies is also available at gravitasmovies.com. It’s also available for $40 per year.

The sector has seen explosive growth in recent years with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, CBS All Access, Showtime and YouTube Premium. At the same time, niche-oriented movie services like WarnerMedia’s FilmStruck and Fandor have fallen by the wayside in recent months.

Gravitas Ventures president Michael Murphy told Variety that the Gravitas Movies will distinguish itself through the array of attractive indie titles in verticals such as documentaries, rom-coms, horror-thrillers and conspiracy.

“At Gravitas we have always taken pride in being a distributor that can connect the artist and the consumer,” Murphy said. “By launching our SVOD service, we are taking the next step in bringing our vast young library of films to a global audience.”

Recent releases from the company include “Score: A Film Music Documentary”; “California Typewriter”; “Legion of Brothers”; Katie Holmes’ feature directorial debut “All We Had”; Colin Hanks’ “All Things Must Pass”; “Being Evel” from Daniel Junge and producer Johnny Knoxville; and “For The Love of Spock” from director Adam Nimoy.

“Given the volume, diversity of programming, and refresh rate, we have one of the best value propositions in the marketplace today for fans of independent films and documentaries and plan to keep the offering fresh and new for years to come,” Murphy said.

Gravitas Ventures is a subsidiary of ProSiebenSat.1’s Red Arrow Studios, which acquired the film distributor in 2017.