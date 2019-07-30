YouTube ‘King of Random’ Star Dies in Paragliding Accident

Grant Thompson, the star and creator of popular YouTube channel “King of Random,” died on Monday in a paragliding accident in Utah. He was 42.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson’s body was recovered early Tuesday morning in St. George, Utah after his family filed a missing person’s report on Monday night when he didn’t return from a parasailing trip.

Officials were able to quickly locate his body thanks to a GPS locator in his possession.

“It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night,” a statement read on “The King of Random’s” Instagram. “Grant’s legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created.”

Thompson had amassed over 11 million subscribers on his “King of Random” YouTube channel, posting experimental videos and clips about various projects. His most popular video, “How to Make LEGO Gummy Candy!” had over 26 million views.