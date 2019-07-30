×

YouTube ‘King of Random’ Star Dies in Paragliding Accident

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Grant Thompson Dead King of Random
CREDIT: Instagram/King of Random

Grant Thompson, the star and creator of popular YouTube channel “King of Random,” died on Monday in a paragliding accident in Utah. He was 42.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson’s body was recovered early Tuesday morning in St. George, Utah after his family filed a missing person’s report on Monday night when he didn’t return from a parasailing trip.

Officials were able to quickly locate his body thanks to a GPS locator in his possession.

“It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night,” a statement read on “The King of Random’s” Instagram. “Grant’s legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created.”

Thompson had amassed over 11 million subscribers on his “King of Random” YouTube channel, posting experimental videos and clips about various projects. His most popular video, “How to Make LEGO Gummy Candy!” had over 26 million views.

More Digital

  • Grant Thompson Dead King of Random

    YouTube 'King of Random' Star Dies in Paragliding Accident

    Grant Thompson, the star and creator of popular YouTube channel “King of Random,” died on Monday in a paragliding accident in Utah. He was 42. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson’s body was recovered early Tuesday morning in St. George, Utah after his family filed a missing person’s report on Monday night when [...]

  • Apple Q3 Results Beat Expectations, With

    Apple Stock Up After Guidance Suggests That the Next iPhone Will Sell Better

    Could Apple have a surprise in store for the next iPhone? Investors clearly think so, sending the company’s share price up more than 4% Tuesday after Apple forecast a strong fall quarter, with revenue guidance of $61 billion to $64 billion for the quarter that includes September’s introduction of the new iPhone. Apple revealed the [...]

  • Ekaterina Karaglanova dead Instagram

    Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Suitcase

    Russian Instagram influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova was found dead Friday inside a suitcase in her Moscow apartment, according to police. The 24-year-old social media personality, who boasts more than 85,000 followers on Instagram, was also a recent medical school graduate. Prior to her death, Karaglanova had been planning a trip to the Netherlands to celebrate her [...]

  • Apple Hires Valve VR Engineer, Xbox

    Apple Hires Former Valve VR Engineer, Xbox Co-Creator Nat Brown

    A few months after leaving Valve, Xbox co-creator Nat Brown has started a new position at Apple. Brown announced his new gig on Twitter Monday, writing: “I’m looking forward to continuing to work on my obsessions by focusing on all applications of graphics, and working with any of you using graphics on Apple platforms.” Brown [...]

  • AT&T TV Now

    AT&T Killing Off 'DirecTV Now' Name as It Launches AT&T TV Streaming Service

    Say goodbye to the “DirecTV Now” name. Later this summer, AT&T will retire the name of the over-the-top TV service, first launched in December 2016, which will be rebranded “AT&T TV Now.” The change comes as the telco plans to launch test pilots in select markets of a new internet-streaming TV service, which called AT&T [...]

  • Rapper Drake attends the game between

    Drake Teams With LeBron James’ Uninterrupted to Launch Canadian Offshoot of Sports-Media Brand

    Drake, the Canadian music artist and Toronto Raptors mega-fan, is getting into the sports-media business with a major assist from NBA superstar LeBron James. Uninterrupted, the athlete-empowerment brand and media company founded by James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter, is launching in Canada in partnership with Drake. Uninterrupted Canada is the first international [...]

  • Meditative Story podcast

    Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global Teams With Former TED Execs for Mindfulness Podcast Series

    Here’s the latest arrival on the burgeoning podcast scene: “Meditative Story,” which is part first-person narrative podcast and part guided meditation. Thrive Global, the well-being startup founded by Arianna Huffington, teamed with WaitWhat, a startup founded by former TED media executives Deron Triff and June Cohen, to launch the new podcast series. Each “Meditative Story” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad