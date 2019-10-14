Grace Helbig Hosting Facebook Watch Show ‘Ladies First’ About Empowered Women

Longtime YouTube creator Grace Helbig has a new series — coming to .

In the unscripted eight-episode show “Ladies First with Grace Helbig,” set to premiere Tuesday, Oct. 22, the digital star sits down with a series of “empowered women” to learn about how they’re making a positive impact. Guests include actress-comedian Margaret Cho, three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings, and Peppermint of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“Ladies First” is produced by Studio71 with Andrew Strauser and Kalen Gorman executive producing. New episodes of the show will be available weekly on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. PT on .

The show joins Studio71’s slate of other shows produced for Facebook Watch, which include unscripted series “Kiss, Date, Eliminate” and “Sunk & Found with Man + River” and scripted series “The Real Bros of Simi Valley.”

Helbig is a comedian, actress, producer and best-selling author who has 2.8 million subscribers for her YouTube channel. She is the creator and host of podcasts “Not Too Deep” and “This Might Get Weird,” which each attract several hundred thousand listens per episode. Helbig’s other credits include executive producing and starring in films “Camp Takota” and “Dirty 30.” In 2015, she hosted and executive produced one of the first TV shows hosted by a digital influencer, “The Grace Helbig Show” on E!, which was canceled after eight episodes.

Helbig joined the Studio71 creator network two years ago. She’s repped by WME and Bleecker Street Entertainment.