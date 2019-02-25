Google’s Pixel Lite Just Passed Through the FCC

Google is getting ready to release its upcoming budged phone any day now, judging from a series of new filings that surfaced Monday morning: The company filed a number of applications with the FCC for a new smartphone that very likely the much-rumored Pixel Lite.

Google spokespeople didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The filings are for phones with the model numbers GH20C, GH20G and GH20H — all model numbers that have been associated with the Pixel Lite in previous reports.

The Pixel Lite is reportedly packing a Snapdragon 670 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage and a 5.5 inch display with a traditional bezel, foregoing the trend for notches and cut-out cameras we’ve seen on recent high-end handsets. The phone is also supposed to come with a headphone jack.

The more traditional display, combined with less storage and a slower processor, should make it possible for Google to bring down the price of the Pixel Lite, though it is unclear what exact price point the company is aiming for.

Google used to sell a series of budget-priced phones to Android enthusiasts under the Nexus brand, at times charging as little as $350 for these handsets. However, the Pixel Lite is likely going to be aimed at a much larger group of consumers, requiring the company to factor in retail mark-ups.

But as flagship phones have crept up to, and at times surpassed, a $1000 price tag, budget phones have gotten more expensive as well: Apple’s iPhone Xr begins at $749, and Samsung’s recently-announced Galaxy S10e sells for the same price.