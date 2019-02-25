×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Google’s Pixel Lite Just Passed Through the FCC

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Google Android
CREDIT: Asif Islam / Shutterstock

Google is getting ready to release its upcoming budged phone any day now, judging from a series of new filings that surfaced Monday morning: The company filed a number of applications with the FCC for a new smartphone that very likely the much-rumored Pixel Lite.

Google spokespeople didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The filings are for phones with the model numbers GH20C, GH20G and GH20H — all model numbers that have been associated with the Pixel Lite in previous reports.

The Pixel Lite is reportedly packing a Snapdragon 670 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage and a 5.5 inch display with a traditional bezel, foregoing the trend for notches and cut-out cameras we’ve seen on recent high-end handsets. The phone is also supposed to come with a headphone jack.

The more traditional display, combined with less storage and a slower processor, should make it possible for Google to bring down the price of the Pixel Lite, though it is unclear what exact price point the company is aiming for.

Google used to sell a series of budget-priced phones to Android enthusiasts under the Nexus brand, at times charging as little as $350 for these handsets. However, the Pixel Lite is likely going to be aimed at a much larger group of consumers, requiring the company to factor in retail mark-ups.

But as flagship phones have crept up to, and at times surpassed, a $1000 price tag, budget phones have gotten more expensive as well: Apple’s iPhone Xr begins at $749, and Samsung’s recently-announced Galaxy S10e sells for the same price.

Popular on Variety

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

More Digital

  • Lilly Singh

    YouTube Star Lilly Singh Comes Out as Bisexual, Gets Outpouring of Support

    Digital star and actor Lilly Singh announced that she is bisexual, eliciting a warm wave of love and approval on social media. In a tweet Sunday, the popular Canadian YouTuber listed herself as “female,” “coloured” and “bisexual,” accompanied by a positive message for fans about embracing their identities as “superpowers.” “Throughout my life these have [...]

  • Google Android

    Google’s Pixel Lite Just Passed Through the FCC

    Google is getting ready to release its upcoming budged phone any day now, judging from a series of new filings that surfaced Monday morning: The company filed a number of applications with the FCC for a new smartphone that very likely the much-rumored Pixel Lite. Google spokespeople didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. [...]

  • Comcast Launches Global Drama Service Walter

    Comcast Launches International Drama Service Walter Presents on Xfinity X1

    Walter Presents has launched on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform, giving subscribers access to a raft of high-end non-English-language drama. The on-demand service is backed by U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 and offers a lineup of drama from around the world, curated and presented on-screen by Walter Iuzzolino. The a-la-carte service is $5.99 a month for U.S. [...]

  • Lady Gaga Oscars 2019

    Oscars Social Buzz: Lady Gaga Steals the Show

    Lady Gaga struck the biggest chord with Oscars viewers Sunday night, capturing the lion’s share of chatter related to the 91st Academy Awards on social media. Gaga’s first Oscar win — for the song “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born,” which she performed with Bradley Cooper on the ABC telecast — gave her three of [...]

  • David-Hatcher-BuzzFeed-AM-to-DM

    BuzzFeed Taps WNBC's David Hatcher as Executive Producer of 'AM to DM' Talk Show on Twitter

    Veteran TV producer David Hatcher is now overseeing BuzzFeed News’ “AM to DM” morning talk show on Twitter as executive producer. Hatcher, who started at BuzzFeed on Feb. 11, has day-to-day showrunning responsibilities for the one-hour weekday show, which streams live on Twitter from 10-11 a.m. ET Monday through Friday. In January, Twitter renewed “AM [...]

  • Netflix Orders South African Teen Series

    Netflix Orders South African Teen Series 'Blood & Water'

    Netflix is continuing its push into African originals with its latest order, the South African teen series “Blood & Water.” The series, which is directed by Nosipho Dumisa, the helmer behind the buzzy SXSW title “Number 37,” follows a local teen who discovers her family’s secret past while navigating the complicated world of a South [...]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify's India Launch Hits Snag as Warner Music Sues

    UPDATED: Spotify’s long-anticipated launch in India could be days away, but the Swedish company is taking its licensing negotiations with the three major music groups to the wire. While the streamer says it has closed licensing deals with Universal Music Group and Sony Music, it remains “far apart” from acceptable terms with Warner Music Group. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad