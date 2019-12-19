×

Google Buys Typhoon Studios for Its Stadia Cloud Gaming Service

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Google

Google is looking to grow the catalog of its Stadia cloud gaming service: The search giant has acquired Montreal-based game studio Typhon Studios, and will integrate it into its Stadia Games and Entertainment studio.

“We’re always looking for people who share our passion and vision for the future of gaming,” said Stadia Games and Entertainment vice president Jade Raymond in a blog post Thursday morning.

Typhoon Studios was founded in early 2017 by game industry veterans including Yassine Riahi, who previously worked in technical leadership roles at Warner Bros. Games, THQ and EA, Reid Schneider, whose previously worked at WB, EA and Ubisoft, and Alex Hutchinson, who previously worked as creative director for Ubisoft and EA.

The studio’s first game, “Journey to the Savage Planet,” is scheduled to come out next month. Raymond said Thursday that the title would still be released for multiple platforms as planned. Going forward, the studio is expected to work on exclusives for Stadia.

Google launched Stadia as a cloud gaming service in November. The service renders video games in the cloud, doing away with the need for expensive game console hardware. Players can instead play Stadia games on Chromecast-equipped TVs, or on their mobile devices or laptops.

Popular on Variety

The search giant isn’t the only company looking to use this type of cloud architecture as a way to capture a slice of the video game market. Stadia is directly competing with Nvidia’s Geforce Now service, and may soon have another competitor: On Wednesday, Facebook announced that it had acquired Spanish cloud gaming service PlayGiga, which it is expected to use as the foundation for its own cloud gaming efforts.

More Digital

  • Google Stadia Gets Typhoon Studios Game

    Google Buys Typhoon Studios for Its Stadia Cloud Gaming Service

    Google is looking to grow the catalog of its Stadia cloud gaming service: The search giant has acquired Montreal-based game studio Typhon Studios, and will integrate it into its Stadia Games and Entertainment studio. “We’re always looking for people who share our passion and vision for the future of gaming,” said Stadia Games and Entertainment [...]

  • Apple Podcast Icon

    Top 19 Media Trends of 2019: The Podcast Boom

    The U.S. podcast market has been on the rise for years, but 2019 marked an extraordinary year of growth for the space.  At least 90 million U.S. consumers (27% of the population) listen to podcasts monthly, up 23% from 73 million in 2018, which is an acceleration from the 9% year-over-year growth monthly podcast listening [...]

  • Chris Rock Sylvester Stallone - Facebook

    Facebook to Run First Super Bowl Ad, Featuring Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone

    Facebook has enlisted Hollywood stars Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone for its first-ever Super Bowl ad, set to air during Fox’s Feb. 2, 2020 telecast. The 60-second spot will highlight Facebook Groups, which lets users create specific communities for people to interact directly with each other. “Facebook for the first time is advertising during the [...]

  • Taken March 1, 2010, a TiVo

    TiVo to Merge With Entertainment-Tech Firm Xperi in $3 Billion Deal

    TiVo has scrapped plans to split itself into two separate companies, and instead announced a $3 billion merger with Xperi, a company that sells audio, imaging and computing technology products. The new merged entity will take the Xperi name but will continue to sell entertainment services under the TiVo brand along with Xperi’s DTS, HD [...]

  • PlayGiga

    Facebook Acquires Cloud Gaming Startup PlayGiga

    Facebook has acquired the Spanish cloud gaming startup PlayGiga, according to reports from CNBC and Spanish business newspaper Cinco Dias. The social media giant reportedly spent €70 million (around $78 million) for the startup. Facebook confirmed the acquisition Wednesday afternoon. “We’re thrilled to welcome PlayGiga to the Facebook Gaming team,” A Facebook spokesperson told Variety, [...]

  • 'The Clearing' Podcast Set for TV

    'The Clearing' Podcast Set for TV Adaptation by Chernin Entertainment, WRPCO

    True crime podcast “The Clearing” is set to be adapted as a TV series by Chernin Entertainment and Weimaraner Republic Pictures. The scripted series will revolve around the life of April Balascio, whose story is the focus of the “The Clearing” podcast. Balascio was 40 in 2009 when she reached out to detectives to Ohio [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad