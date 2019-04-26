Google Plugs ‘Avengers: Endgame’ With Thanos Easter Egg

As if “Avengers: Endgame” needed any more publicity: Google has added an easter egg to its search engine to further plug the latest Marvel flick that demonstrates just how destructive super-villain Thanos can be.

To unlock the easter egg, you’ll just have to google Thanos, find the gauntlet icon hiding in the info sidebar (or on top of your search results on mobile phones), and click on it. Doing so lets Thanos take over your browser, and eliminate a list of Marvel characters, as well as about half of your other search results.

The easter egg is best enjoyed with sound cranked up, and may only work in Google’s Chrome browser. For anyone having difficulties accessing the villan’s web destruction, here’s a video recorded by a Twitter user:

“Avengers” Endgame” opens in the U.S. this weekend, and already brought in $60 million in tickets in Thursday night preview showings.