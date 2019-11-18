×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Google Stadia Reviews: Game-Streaming Service Not Ready for Primetime

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Google Stadia
CREDIT: Courtesy of Google

The first takes on Google Stadia, the internet giant’s new game-streaming service that debuts Nov. 19, are out. And the consensus is that Stadia is needed more time in the oven before it was served up to the gaming crowd.

Google’s big promise with Stadia is that players can access top-tier game titles without a console and without having to download them. The service includes 22 games at launch (after originally planning to go out with 12), including “Red Dead Redemption 2,” “Mortal Kombat 11,” “Destiny 2: The Collection,” “Kine,” “NBA 2K20,” “Final Fantasy XV” and “Rage 2.” The service costs $10 per month (after a three-month free trial) and is accessible on multiple devices, including TVs, PCs, and select tablets and phones.

To use Google Stadia on TVs, users must buy the Stadia game controller and a Chromecast Ultra adapter to play games on their TV screen. Both products are available in a $129 bundle. Google recommends a minimum 10 megabit per second broadband and 35 Mbps to access it in 4K.

The problems with Stadia? According to the early reviews, the service’s selection of games are still limited; many of the features Google promised aren’t in the initial version; and some found stability or performance issues with the service. Moreover, users must still pay for the games they access on Stadia — it’s not a “Netflix of games” subscription service like Sony’s PlayStation Now or Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass.

“There is no reason anyone should buy into Stadia right now,” The Verge’s Sean Hollister wrote in a review. He called it “effectively a beta that Google is charging real money for, and you should wait until 2020 for that to change” but added, though, that it’s “more reliable than any [game-streaming] service I’ve tested in a decade covering the technology.”

As noted by reviewers, features that are missing from Stadia include the ability to start a group party in a game; live-stream gameplay to YouTube; or share purchased games with a subsidiary family account.

Right now, Google Stadia is “too limited and too unreliable, for too little benefit,” Ars Technica’s Kyle Orland wrote in his review.

Google’s “experimental” service also is expensive for what’s included, CNET’s Scott Stein wrote: “It all seems like a lot to pay for a ‘consoleless console.'”

Engadget’s Jessica Conditt encountered performance issues in playing “Destiny 2” on Stadia, with problems including stutter and input. “I wouldn’t play any of these titles competitively on Stadia, but the service is fine enough for a relaxing evening,” she wrote, adding “I barely expected Stadia to work.”

The main challenge for Google Stadia is that it will have “pull gamers away from three platforms they’ve grown up using: PCs, the Xbox and PlayStation,” CNBC’s Todd Haselton wrote in a review.

“Google has the foundation in place. There’s enough here for it to be really successful,” Haselton wrote. “Google Stadia is a look at the future of how we’ll game. I’m just not totally convinced it will be the service everyone pays for.”

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Google Stadia

    Google Stadia Reviews: Game-Streaming Service Not Ready for Primetime

    The first takes on Google Stadia, the internet giant’s new game-streaming service that debuts Nov. 19, are out. And the consensus is that Stadia is needed more time in the oven before it was served up to the gaming crowd. Google’s big promise with Stadia is that players can access top-tier game titles without a [...]

  • 60 Minutes" reporter Lara Logan takes

    Lara Logan Will Host Fox Nation Documentary Series

    Lara Logan made a name for herself by reporting from global trouble spots for CBS News. Soon, she will be holding forth on a four-part docuseries for Fox Nation, the Fox News streaming-video service. Logan will present “No Agenda,” which will debut in January on Fox Nation, and is produced by Warm Springs Productions. She [...]

  • warnermedia lab hires

    WarnerMedia Hires Jeremy Toeman, Matthew Davis as Innovation Lab Execs (EXCLUSIVE)

    WarnerMedia is building out the leadership of its Innovation Lab: The AT&T-owned media company has hired Jeremy Toeman as vice president, technology and product, and Matthew Davis as vice president, creative. Both will be based in New York and report to WarnerMedia executive vice president Jesse Redniss, who is also the general manager of the [...]

  • ABC News Live LG

    Xumo Adds ABC News Live Just In Time for the 2020 Election

    Ad-supported streaming video service Xumo is doubling down on news: Xumo is adding ABC News Live to both its owned-and-operated apps as well as to white-labeled services like LG’s Channels video app in the U.S. and Canada. With Aermicans glued to their TVs for the impeachment hearings, and the 2020 election fast approaching, the launch [...]

  • Displayland

    AR Startup Ubiquity6 Launches Displayland, an Instagram for Photogrammetry

    San Francisco-based augmented reality (AR) startup Ubiquity6 publicly launched its Displayland mobile app for iOS and Android Monday, giving everyone the ability to capture objects and places in 3D and share those 3D assets with the app’s other users. The public release follows several months of private beta-testing, and comes ahead of plans to turn [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad