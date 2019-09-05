×

Google Revamps Movies & TV Show Search on Mobile

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
google search movie discovery
CREDIT: Courtesy of Google

Google is rolling out a new way to search for movies and TV shows on mobile devices. Launching in the U.S. first, the new search gives mobile phone users a full-screen experience with personalized recommendations that can be fine-tuned with Tinder-style swiping.

“When you search for things like “good shows to watch” or “what to watch” on mobile, you can tap the start button in the “Top picks for you” carousel to begin rating TV shows and movies,” explained Google Search product manager Matt Sheets in a blog post.

Users can also tell Google about the streaming providers they are subscribed to, and then get a personalized list of available results based on their subscriptions. Services included in this list range from Netflix to Amazon Prime to Vudu to Google’s own services.

The new search functionality also aims to help with more specific queries that go beyond your typical genre list, explained Sheets. “Even when you’re hankering for something specific, like ‘horror movies from the 80s’ or ‘adventure documentaries about climbing,’ Search will give you options,” he wrote.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • google search movie discovery

    Google Revamps Movies & TV Show Search on Mobile

    Google is rolling out a new way to search for movies and TV shows on mobile devices. Launching in the U.S. first, the new search gives mobile phone users a full-screen experience with personalized recommendations that can be fine-tuned with Tinder-style swiping. “When you search for things like “good shows to watch” or “what to [...]

  • Glen Basner Filmnation

    FilmNation's Glen Basner on Diversifying Beyond Movies by Focusing on Storytelling

    Glen Basner lives to make deals.  Be it Toronto or Cannes, Sundance or AFM, you’ll find the FilmNation founder in the throes of negotiations over pricing and marketing plans, schmoozing and working every angle to nail the best pact. Director Armando Iannucci, who worked with FilmNation on the upcoming “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” [...]

  • Patti Smith

    Variety Announces First 10 Storytellers to Watch Event; Patti Smith to Receive Special Honor

    Variety will partner with IFP for the first 10 Storytellers to Watch event, honoring breakout storytellers including podcasters, novelists, lyricists, playwrights, graphic novelists and brand storytellers. The event will also host a conversation with Patti Smith, who will receive the Impact in Storytelling honor.  The luncheon celebration will be held in New York City on [...]

  • MLB-NTT-partnership

    MLB Teams With Japan's NTT to Develop 'Ultra Reality Viewing' in Up to 12K Video

    Major League Baseball is working with Japan’s NTT, a global technology and business consulting firm, on a new, highly immersive live video experience for baseball fans — which they claim will be like being in person at a game. Under the multi-year technology partnership, the organizations are working to use NTT’s Ultra Reality Viewing (URV) [...]

  • LiveXLive Names Rahman Dukes Head of

    LiveXLive Names Rahman Dukes Head of Urban Programming

    LiveXLive Media has named Rahman Dukes head of urban programming, the company announced today. In this role he will create, develop and produce urban programming across LiveXLive’s video and audio platforms. LiveXLive is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. Dukes, who played a key role in LiveXLive’s inaugural LiveZone at its Rolling [...]

  • YouTube logo

    Google's YouTube to Pay $170 Million to Settle FTC Charge It Collected Kids' Data Illegally

    Google and YouTube will pay $170 million to settle allegations by the Federal Trade Commission and the New York Attorney General that YouTube illegally collected personal information from children, the FTC announced. The fine is a record in a case related to alleged violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), according to the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad