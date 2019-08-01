×

Google Is Testing a $4.99 App Subscription Bundle

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alphabet - Google app
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Google has been testing a new app subscription bundle that gives users access to premium apps for one monthly price. Google Play Pass, as the subscription offering is being called, promises users “all play, no interruptions,” according to a promotional graphic unearthed by Android Police.

A Google spokesperson confirmed that the company is currently testing the subscription, but declined to comment further.

Google Play Pass, at is it being tested right now, costs $4.99 per month, and promises access to “hundreds of premium apps and games without ads, download fees or in-app purchases.”

There seems to be a heavy emphasis on games, with some of the titles shown on screenshots including “Marvel Pinball,” “Stardew Valley,” “Monument Valley,” “Threes,” “Star Wars: Kotor” and “Ticket to Ride,” as well as kids games like “Elmo Loves 123s.”

However, at least during the test, Google is also including non-gaming titles, with specific mentions of fitness trackers and premium music apps. This means that Google Play Pass is likely going to be different from Apple Arcade, the game subscription service that Apple is looking to launch this fall.

What unites the two services is the motivation behind them: Both Apple and Google are looking to grow their subscription revenues.  In Apple’s case, this is part of a bigger move towards services revenue that is meant to make the company less dependent on hardware sales.

The iPhone maker announced earlier this week that it now has more than 420 million subscription customers across all of its paid services, which include paid third-party subscriptions that are billed by the company. Google has been less successful with subscription products, and is also selling fewer paid apps and games to Android users. Google Play Pass can be seen as one effort to change that.

 

More Digital

  • Ninja Moves From Twitch to Mixer

    Ninja Is Ditching Amazon's Twitch for Microsoft's Mixer

    Hugely popular video game live streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is switching platforms: Ninja announced in a tweet Thursday morning that he is moving to Mixer, the game live streaming platform operated by Microsoft. Blevins announced the move in a tweet that featured the video of a mock press conference: The next chapter,https://t.co/lvn9KBjEYq pic.twitter.com/tljVgyM3bG — Ninja [...]

  • Alphabet - Google app

    Google Is Testing a $4.99 App Subscription Bundle

    Google has been testing a new app subscription bundle that gives users access to premium apps for one monthly price. Google Play Pass, as the subscription offering is being called, promises users “all play, no interruptions,” according to a promotional graphic unearthed by Android Police. A Google spokesperson confirmed that the company is currently testing [...]

  • bbc-iplayer

    BBC Receives Regulatory Approval to Extend iPlayer Catchup Window

    The BBC has received approval from British media regulator Ofcom to go ahead with plans to extend the time that content is available on its streaming service, the BBC iPlayer. Under the plan, first proposed in April, the catchup service will offer content for 12 months instead of just 30 days. Announcing its decision Thursday, [...]

  • Amazon Studios Oscars Celebration

    Senior Amazon Media Exec Jeff Blackburn to Take Year-Long Sabbatical

    Amazon senior vice president Jeff Blackburn is about to take some time off next year: Blackburn will embark on a one-year sabbatical, he revealed in an email to staff Wednesday. “It’s never easy to find a good time for a break when always scaling so fast, but now feels like the right time for me [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook May Release TV Streaming Device This Fall

    Facebook is getting ready to release a TV streaming device this fall, The Information reported Wednesday. The device will combine a camera for video chat with streaming apps from major media companies, according to the report. A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment. With an emphasis on video chat, the device is said to offer some [...]

  • Locast

    Major Broadcasters Sue TV Streaming Nonprofit Locast

    The four major broadcast networks have filed a lawsuit against Locast, a New York-based nonprofit that streams local broadcast programming over the internet. In their lawsuit, ABC, CBS, NBC Universal and Fox allege that Locast violates their copyrights by retransmitting their programming without permission and compensation, likening it to Aereo, the TV retransmission startup that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad