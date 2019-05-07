×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Google Launches Pixel 3a Phone for $399

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

Google added a new mid-range device to its phone line-up Tuesday: The new Pixel 3a is available for $399 effective immediately. The company is also bringing its entire phone line-up, including last year’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL, to a range of new mobile carriers, including Sprint and T-Mobile.

The Pixel 3a comes with a 5.6-inch display with a screen resolution of 1,080 × 2,220 pixels. The company is also shipping a larger version, the Pixel 3a Max, with a 6-inch screen for $479. Both versions will be available in 3 colors Google calls Just Black, Clearly White and Purple-ish.

Google’s new mid-range phone isn’t as powerful as its flagship devices, but the company did integrate the same camera also available on the Pixel 3. That camera benefits from Google’s advanced in artificial intelligence to offer features like Night Mode, a special HDR mode that optimizes images under low-light conditions.

Related

The company is also walking back a controversial design decision for its high-end phones: The Pixel 3a will once again have a headphone jack, something that Google started to omit starting with the Pixel 2 that launched in 2017. There is no word on whether the Pixel 4, which is expected to get launched in fall, will follow that lead.

As a Google device, the Pixel 3a will be first in line to get a bunch of features introduced at the company’s I/O developer conference Tuesday. These include a new augmented reality mode for Google Maps that offers turn-by-turn directions, which is coming to Pixel phones starting this week. In fall, Pixel phones will also get access to a range of new privacy and digital wellbeing features.

Developing.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Digital

  • Google Launches $399 Pixel 3a Phone

    Google Launches Pixel 3a Phone for $399

    Google added a new mid-range device to its phone line-up Tuesday: The new Pixel 3a is available for $399 effective immediately. The company is also bringing its entire phone line-up, including last year’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL, to a range of new mobile carriers, including Sprint and T-Mobile. The Pixel 3a comes with a [...]

  • Google Discontinues 'Works With Nest,' Breaking

    Google Discontinues ‘Works With Nest’ Program, Tightens Smart Home Privacy Rules

    As Google is further integrating the Nest brand, it is also introducing some significant changes to the way Nest products will work. The most notable one: The company will discontinue its Works With Nest program this summer, which has the potential to break a number of existing smart home integrations. Google is justifying this step [...]

  • HBO-Game-of-Thrones-Coffee-Cup-Edited-Out

    HBO Edits ‘Game of Thrones’ Episode to Remove Errant Coffee Cup

    HBO has quietly scrubbed the misplaced coffee cup out of the “Game of Thrones” episode that aired Sunday night. The premium cabler acknowledged the gaffe Monday after fans spotted the takeout cup on a table in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in a scene in episode 4 of season 8 just before the 17:40 [...]

  • Adam Schiff

    SAG-AFTRA, Adam Schiff Express Alarm on 'Deep Fake' Technologies

    Members of SAG-AFTRA and Los Angeles Congressman Adam Schiff sounded alarms Monday about the proliferation of “deep fake” technologies — realistic digital forgeries including sex scenes. “We have a medium in which lies and fear travel faster than anything else and this has happened practically overnight,” said Schiff during a two-hour panel discussion at union [...]

  • Colin Decker - Funimation

    Sony's Funimation Taps Ex-Crunchyroll Exec Colin Decker as GM (EXCLUSIVE)

    Anime network and distributor Funimation has a new general manager: Colin Decker, who was once a senior executive at Crunchyroll, Funimation’s chief rival. Sony Pictures Television appointed Decker as GM after Funimation founder Gen Fukunaga relinquished day-to-day management duties earlier this year to move into a chairman role. On an interim basis, Decker will report [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad