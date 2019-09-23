×

Google Launches Play Pass, its $4.99 Apple Arcade Competitor

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Google Play Pass
CREDIT: Courtesy of Google

Google officially launched its Play Pass game and app subscription service Monday morning. Play Pass gives users access to more than 350 premium games and apps for $4.99 per month. The launch comes just a few days after Apple unveiled it own game subscription service Apple Arcade.

Apps and games included in this subscription do not have any ads or in-app payments. Users can try Play Pass for free for one month, and Google is also offering users who sign up early the chance to get an entire year of Play Pass for just $1.99 per month.

Some of the games that are part of Play Pass at launch include “Star Wars: Kotor,” “Monument Valley 2,”  “Risk,” “Terraria” and “Old Man’s Journey.” Unlike Apple Arcade, Play Pass also includes non-game titles like AccuWeather, Photo Studio 2 and Pic Stitch, but Google clearly is putting a big emphasis on games.

Another difference to Apple’s subscription service is that Google Play Pass titles aren’t exclusive to the subscription tier. Instead, they’ve all been available on the Play Store before. If consumers have downloaded any of the titles to their mobile device before, ads and other monetization mechanisms are automatically removed once they subscribe to Play Pass, according to a report by The Verge.

This strategy may make Play Pass a bit less exciting than Apple Arcade, as it takes away the lure of enticing exclusives. On the flip side, it also allows Google to market Play Pass more broadly: Play Pass titles are discoverable throughout the Play Store, where consumers can now decide whether they want to pay $4.99 for a title like “Monument Valley ,” or whether they’d prefer to pay the same amount for a month on the subscription service that offers access to hundreds of other titles as well.

Google Play Pass is becoming available on Google Play in the U.S. this week. There is no word on international launch dates yet.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Google Play Pass

    Google Launches Play Pass, its $4.99 Apple Arcade Competitor

    Google officially launched its Play Pass game and app subscription service Monday morning. Play Pass gives users access to more than 350 premium games and apps for $4.99 per month. The launch comes just a few days after Apple unveiled it own game subscription service Apple Arcade. Apps and games included in this subscription do [...]

  • ESPN - Always Late With Katie

    ESPN Inks Facebook Deal to Bring Exclusive Shows and Content to Watch Service

    Disney’s ESPN is looking to expand digital reach across Facebook, under a new deal to distribute exclusive digital shows and content on the social giant’s Facebook Watch video platform. At launch, ESPN’s Facebook Watch lineup includes additional segments from “Always Late With Katie Nolan,” the late-night sports/comedy show premiering this week on ESPN2; exclusive versions [...]

  • David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Carolyn

    Emmys 2019: 'Game of Thrones,' Jharrel Jerome Top Social-Media Buzz

    HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Jharrel Jerome, star of Netflix’s “When They See Us,” led the social conversation during Sunday’s 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Facebook and Twitter. “GOT” picked up 12 Emmys in total for its final season, including outstanding drama series, while series star Peter Dinklage picked up his fourth trophy for supporting [...]

  • Oprah Winfrey

    Oprah Sets First Book-Club Pick for New Apple TV Plus Series

    Oprah Winfrey’s interviews with authors of her book club selections will be featured exclusively on Apple’s forthcoming Apple TV Plus service, and she’s announced the first book selection for the project: “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Apple teamed with Winfrey for Apple TV Plus series “Oprah’s Book Club,” premiering Nov. 1 when the service [...]

  • NBC LX - Valari Staab

    NBCU Launches Digital News Outlet LX to Reach People Who Don't Watch Local TV (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBCUniversal’s local TV division is taking a new tack to reach younger audiences that don’t tune in to its traditional newscasts. On Monday, NBCU’s 42-station local TV group is launching LX — a digital news brand that will produce original content for online distribution and, in 2020, via a live-streaming internet network and multicast over-the-air [...]

  • 'OpenAP' CEO David Levy Sees New

    'OpenAP' CEO David Levy Charts New Course

    A consortium built by some of the nation’s biggest media outlets to win new kinds of advertising is quickly changing its course. Founded in 2017 by Viacom, 21st Century Fox and Time Warner, OpenAP was initially designed to help marketers figure out ways to buy advertising based on reaching segments of audience that aren’t defined [...]

  • Vimeo

    Vimeo Launches Video Production Jobs Marketplace

    Vimeo wants to make it easier for companies to find editors and other creatives for their video projects: The company launched a marketplace for video production jobs called “For Hire” Monday that aims to connect video professionals with potential clients. “Every business, brand and agency today faces hurdles in producing video at scale,” said Vimeo [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad