×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Under Pressure, Google Removes Gay Conversion Therapy App

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Google Placeholder
CREDIT: Jeff Chiu/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Google has removed a controversial app from Texas-based Living Hope Ministries that advocated for gay conversion therapy after coming under pressure from civil rights groups and the public. The app suggested that users could “pray away the gay,” and disparaged homosexuality as a “destructive lifestyle.”

“After consulting with outside advocacy groups, reviewing our policies, and making sure we had a thorough understanding of the app and its relation to conversion therapy, we’ve decided to remove it from the Play Store, consistent with other app stores,” Google said in a statement provided to Axios, which first reported the removal.

The app had previously been hosted by Apple, Amazon and Microsoft as well, but the three companies responded swiftly to critics and removed it in December. However, it remained on Google’s Play Store.

LGBTQ advocacy group Truth Wins Out upped the pressure on the company with a petition on Change.org, which was signed by 142,191 people. This week, the Human Rights Campaign also suspended the company from its annual Corporate Equality Index.

On Friday, Truth Wins Out celebrated the removal of the app as a victory for civil rights. “We are delighted that Google finally backed down and deleted a dangerous app that targeted LGBTQ youth with toxic messages of guilt and shame,” said Truth Wins Out executive director Wayne Besen in a statement. “We hope this sends a powerful message that ‘pray away the gay’ products are unacceptable and have no place in a decent and civilized society.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Digital

  • Google Placeholder

    Under Pressure, Google Removes Gay Conversion Therapy App

    Google has removed a controversial app from Texas-based Living Hope Ministries that advocated for gay conversion therapy after coming under pressure from civil rights groups and the public. The app suggested that users could “pray away the gay,” and disparaged homosexuality as a “destructive lifestyle.” “After consulting with outside advocacy groups, reviewing our policies, and [...]

  • 'Fortnite' Creator Sees Epic Games Becoming

    'Fortnite' Creator Sees Epic Games Becoming Next Facebook, Google

    The company behind “Fortnite” wants to become the next Facebook or Google, said Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. The idea isn’t much of a stretch. While “Fortnite” began life as a relatively mundane game it continues to evolve, first by adding a battle royale mode, and then by leaning on the game’s massive install base [...]

  • Tubi-TV-Cox-Apps-Menu-Feaured-Row

    Cox Adds Tubi Free, Ad-Supported Movie, TV Show VOD Service

    Tubi inked a deal with Cox Communications, giving customers of the cable operator’s Contour service access to more than 12,000 movies and TV shows for no additional charge. Tubi’s partnership with Cox Contour marks its second pay-TV deal after launching on Comcast Xfinity X1 last fall. Apart from YouTube, Tubi is the only ad-supported video-on-demand [...]

  • conde-nast-pitchfork-ars-technica-newsguild

    Staffers at Condé Nast's Pitchfork, Ars Technica Unionize With NewsGuild of New York

    Editorial staffers at two Condé Nast titles — music publication Pitchfork and tech/science site Ars Technica — have unionized with the NewsGuild of New York. According to the union, an “overwhelming majority” of eligible staff of both Pitchfork and Ars Technica signed union-authorization cards and have requested voluntary recognition of their respective unions. The two [...]

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Netflix Orders Three New Italy Originals, Including 'Three Steps Over Heaven'

    Netflix has announced three new Italian originals, indicating that the streaming giant is ramping up operations in the country as it gets more traction with local subscribers. The new Italian Netflix originals in the pipeline are: “Curon,” a genre show with supernatural elements, which is set in a Northern Italian village; a series adaptation of [...]

  • Crackle Latin America

    Sony Sells Stake in Crackle, Launches Joint Venture With Chicken Soup for the Soul (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures Television has found of a new home for its Crackle ad-supported streaming service: The company struck a deal with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSS Entertainment) to launch a new joint venture — dubbed Crackle Plus — that will also run Popcornflix, other streaming channels, and adjacent online video businesses. CSS Entertainment [...]

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Netflix Ranked as No. 1 Fastest-Growing U.S. Brand in 2019

    Netflix — whose name has practically achieved verb status — was the fastest-growing brand from 2018-19 among American companies, according to a new study by Brand Finance, a global brand-valuation consulting firm. The streamer’s estimated brand value more than doubled over the past year, growing 105%, to $21.2 billion, per the study. Brand Finance calculates [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad