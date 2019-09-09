State Attorneys General Announce Google Antitrust Investigation

State Attorneys General representing 50 U.S. States and territories officially announced that they have opened an antitrust investigation into Google Monday. The investigation will initially focus on Google’s advertising business, but may widen in scope as it unfolds.
The State Attorneys General made the announcement on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington D.C., where they stressed the bi-partisan nature of the investigation.
As political protests in Hong Kong continue, hitting tourist spots and the city’s public transit system, the Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA), a trade body for the television industry, has decided to move its annual conference from Hong Kong to Singapore. The organization, previously known as the Cable & Satellite Broadcasting Association of Asia, announced [...]
Rosario Dawson is dating two senators at the moment — one in her upcoming series “Briarpatch,” played by Enrique Murciano, the other in the midst of a presidential election, Cory Booker. “I feel like I’m dating Captain America, I mean he’s just such an amazing, brilliant, kind, empathetic, beautiful, loving human being — Cory — [...]
Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, whose arrest and imprisonment in Russia has been a rallying cry for the entertainment industry and human-rights groups worldwide, has been sent back to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange Saturday, according to news reports. Sentsov is one of 35 Ukrainians who have been transferred from Moscow to Kiev in [...]
The Hong Kong government has moved to officially withdraw the controversial extradition bill that sparked three months of protests and information warfare. The move to withdraw the bill was announced in a pre-recorded televised address Wednesday afternoon by Carrie Lam, the Chinese territory’s chief executive. Lam also announced the establishment of a dialog platform to [...]
Google and YouTube will pay $170 million to settle allegations by the Federal Trade Commission and the New York Attorney General that YouTube illegally collected personal information from children, the FTC announced. The fine is a record in a case related to alleged violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), according to the [...]
A coalition of State Attorneys General is getting ready to announce a massive antitrust investigation into Google’s business practices, according to a Washington Post report. The probe is being joined by more than half of the country’s State Attorneys, and may get announced as early as next Monday. It’s still unclear which States are joining [...]