×

Google to Acquire Fitbit in $2.1 Billion Deal; Smartwatch Maker Vows to Protect User Privacy

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fitbit
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fitbit

Google is expanding its device portfolio into smartwatches, reaching an agreement to acquire Fitbit in a deal worth $2.1 billion.

In announcing the agreement, Fitbit pointedly promised customers that it would strenuously protect their privacy. “Strong privacy and security guidelines have been part of Fitbit’s DNA since day one, and this will not change,” the company said. “Fitbit will continue to put users in control of their data and will remain transparent about the data it collects and why.”

Specifically, according to Fitbit, health and wellness data collected from users’ smartwatches and other devices will not be used to help target Google ads, the company said. In addition, Fitbit pledged to continue to remain “platform agnostic” with support for both Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS.

Shares of Fitbit, which has a current market cap of $1.87 billion, were halted with the announcement. Google is proposing to buy Fitbit in an all-cash deal for $7.35 per share.

Fitbit, a pioneering wearable devices company founded in 2007, competes with companies including Apple (which sells the Apple Watch line), Samsung and Garmin. Fitbit is currently worth less than half its $4.1 billion valuation when it went public in June 2015.

“We have built a trusted brand that supports more than 28 million active users around the globe who rely on our products to live a healthier, more active life,” Fitbit co-founder and CEO James Park said in a statement. “Google is an ideal partner to advance our mission. With Google’s resources and global platform, Fitbit will be able to accelerate innovation in the wearables category, scale faster, and make health even more accessible to everyone. I could not be more excited for what lies ahead.”

Google is “looking forward to working with the incredible talent at Fitbit, and bringing together the best hardware, software and [artificial intelligence], to build wearables to help even more people around the world,” said Rick Osterloh, senior VP of devices and services at the internet giant. “Fitbit has been a true pioneer in the industry and has created terrific products, experiences and a vibrant community of users.”

San Francisco-based Fitbit uses data to deliver personalized guidance and coaching to users. The company says it has sold more than 100 million devices worldwide to date.

The deal is expected to close in 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Fitbit’s stockholders and regulatory approvals.

More Digital

  • Fitbit

    Google to Acquire Fitbit in $2.1 Billion Deal; Smartwatch Maker Vows to Protect User Privacy

    Google is expanding its device portfolio into smartwatches, with a deal to acquire Fitbit in a deal worth $2.1 billion. In announcing the agreement, Fitbit pointedly promised customers that it would strenuously protect their privacy. “Strong privacy and security guidelines have been part of Fitbit’s DNA since day one, and this will not change,” the [...]

  • AT&T Stadium AR Experience

    How Nexus Studios Plans to Bring Augmented Reality to Entertainment Venues

    Amusement park guests may soon be able to get personal tours from their favorite characters, who will guide them from ride to ride with the help of mobile augmented reality (AR) technology, helpfully pointing out landmarks along the way. London- and Los Angeles-based Nexus Studios has been working on incorporating AR into entertainment venues for [...]

  • DAYBREAK

    Netflix to Launch 'Daybreak' Scripted Podcast, Making First Step Into Original Podcasts (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix is set to launch its first original scripted podcast, Variety has learned exclusively. Titled “The Only Podcast Left,” the podcast is set in the world of the streamer’s post-apocalyptic series “Daybreak,” and has showrunner and head writer Aron Coleite on board as an executive producer. According to Netflix, the 6-episode narrative is designed to be complimentary [...]

  • Nintendo Switch Lite

    Nintendo Profits Lifted by Switch Lite Sales

    Nintendo’s new Switch Lite is selling like hotcakes: The Japanese gaming giant sold nearly 2 million units of the smaller, lighter Switch in just 11 days, it revealed as part of its September earnings release. Nintendo began selling the Switch Lite worldwide on September 20. By September 30, it had already sold 1.95 million units [...]

  • Aaron Sorkin

    Aaron Sorkin to Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Is 'Assaulting Truth' With Political Ads Policy

    UPDATED: Aaron Sorkin, who won a screenwriting Oscar for “The Social Network,” a fictionalized retelling of the early rise of Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, has weighed in on the debate over the social giant’s policy to accept all political advertising regardless of whether it’s factual or not. Sorkin’s message to Zuck: You’re wrong. In an [...]

  • HBO Max, HBO Now, HBO Go:

    HBO Max vs. HBO Now vs. HBO Go: Why WarnerMedia's Strategy May Lead to Brand Confusion

    It’s not TV, it’s… well, it’s a bit confusing. WarnerMedia has finally unveiled details behind HBO Max, the company’s long-awaited direct-to-consumer offering that will compete in an increasingly crowded field starting next May. But for existing HBO subscribers, it’s still not quite clear what they’ll be getting — or when they’ll be getting it. That’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad