‘Good Boys’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Good Boys.”
Ads placed for the comedy had an estimated media value of $4.26 million through Sunday for 941 national ad airings on 36 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Aug. 5-11. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including USA, CBS and ESPN, and during programming such as “Big Brother,” “SportsCenter” and “Family Guy.”
Just behind “Good Boys” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” which saw 1,339 national ad airings across 32 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.85 million.
TV ad placements for Columbia Pictures’ “The Angry Birds Movie 2” (EMV $3.84 million) plus Lionsgate’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” ($3.18 million) and “Angel Has Fallen” ($3.18 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” has the best iSpot Attention Index (149) in the ranking, getting 49% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 08/05/2019 and 08/11/2019.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
