‘Good Boys’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Good Boys Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Good Boys.”

Ads placed for the comedy had an estimated media value of $4.42 million through Sunday for 814 national ad airings on 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Aug. 12-18. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal Pictures prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Telemundo and CBS, and during programming such as “Preso No. 1,” “Bachelor in Paradise” and “Big Brother.”

Just behind “Good Boys” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” which saw 1,435 national ad airings across 37 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.34 million. 

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “Angel Has Fallen” (EMV: $3.83 million), Warner Bros.’ “Blinded by the Light” ($3.18 million) and Annapurna Pictures’ “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” ($3.14 million) round out the chart. 

Notably, “Angel Has Fallen” has the best iSpot Attention Index (117) in the ranking, getting 17% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$4.42M – Good Boys

Impressions: 247,444,687
Attention Score: 93.14
Attention Index: 86
National Airings: 814
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: NBC, Telemundo
Creative Versions: 38
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $19.16M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 07/14/19

$4.34M – The Angry Birds Movie 2

Impressions: 445,491,461
Attention Score: 92.64
Attention Index: 80
National Airings: 1,435
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 21
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $16.9M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 07/05/19

$3.83M – Angel Has Fallen

Impressions: 366,081,161
Attention Score: 95.11
Attention Index: 117
National Airings: 1,052
Networks: 27
Most Spend On: Univision, ABC
Creative Versions: 21
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.22M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 05/30/19

$3.18M – Blinded by the Light

Impressions: 235,900,257
Attention Score: 93.45
Attention Index: 90
National Airings: 574
Networks: 33
Most Spend On: ABC, FOX
Creative Versions: 56
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.29M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 06/17/19

$3.14M – Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Impressions: 287,750,603
Attention Score: 92.31
Attention Index: 77
National Airings: 762
Networks: 24
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 13
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.91M
Studio: Annapurna Pictures
Started Airing: 07/19/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 08/12/2019 and 08/18/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

