‘Good Boys’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Good Boys.”

Ads placed for the comedy had an estimated media value of $4.42 million through Sunday for 814 national ad airings on 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Aug. 12-18. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal Pictures prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Telemundo and CBS, and during programming such as “Preso No. 1,” “Bachelor in Paradise” and “Big Brother.”

Just behind “Good Boys” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” which saw 1,435 national ad airings across 37 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.34 million.

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “Angel Has Fallen” (EMV: $3.83 million), Warner Bros.’ “Blinded by the Light” ($3.18 million) and Annapurna Pictures’ “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” ($3.14 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Angel Has Fallen” has the best iSpot Attention Index (117) in the ranking, getting 17% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend Data provided by iSpot.tv $4.42M – Good Boys Impressions: 247,444,687 Attention Score: 93.14 Attention Index: 86 National Airings: 814 Networks: 34 Most Spend On: NBC, Telemundo Creative Versions: 38 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $19.16M Studio: Universal Pictures Started Airing: 07/14/19 $4.34M – The Angry Birds Movie 2 Impressions: 445,491,461 Attention Score: 92.64 Attention Index: 80 National Airings: 1,435 Networks: 37 Most Spend On: NBC, CBS Creative Versions: 21 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $16.9M Studio: Columbia Pictures Started Airing: 07/05/19 $3.83M – Angel Has Fallen Impressions: 366,081,161 Attention Score: 95.11 Attention Index: 117 National Airings: 1,052 Networks: 27 Most Spend On: Univision, ABC Creative Versions: 21 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.22M Studio: Lionsgate Started Airing: 05/30/19 $3.18M – Blinded by the Light Impressions: 235,900,257 Attention Score: 93.45 Attention Index: 90 National Airings: 574 Networks: 33 Most Spend On: ABC, FOX Creative Versions: 56 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.29M Studio: Warner Bros. Started Airing: 06/17/19 $3.14M – Where’d You Go, Bernadette Impressions: 287,750,603 Attention Score: 92.31 Attention Index: 77 National Airings: 762 Networks: 24 Most Spend On: NBC, ABC Creative Versions: 13 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.91M Studio: Annapurna Pictures Started Airing: 07/19/19 1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 08/12/2019 and 08/18/2019. * TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot. * Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV. * Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average. Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.