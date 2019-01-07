×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Golden Globes Most Social Moments: Wins by ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ Rami Malek, Sandra Oh Top Buzz

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Rami Malek, winner of Best Actor - Motion Picture, Drama at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
CREDIT: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Surprise wins by “Bohemian Rhapsody” and star Rami Malek, along with Sandra Oh’s history-making trophy for actress in a TV drama, captured the top social buzz from Sunday night’s 76th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The “Bohemian Rhapsody” win for drama film and actor Malek, for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the biopic, were among the most-discussed moments on both Facebook and Twitter, according to the social platforms. Close behind was the win by Oh — who co-hosted the Golden Globes telecast with Andy Samberg — for her turn in BBC America’s “Killing Eve.”

While “A Star Is Born” was mostly shut out, Lady Gaga still captured a lion’s share of the social buzz, as the most-tweeted about celeb and most talked-about fashion look on the red carpet with her frosty-blue hair and flowing, periwinkle dress.

The full list of winners from Sunday’s awards show is here: Golden Globes Winners: The Complete List.

On Facebook, the top five most-discussed moments related to the 2019 Golden Globes were:

  1. Rami Malek wins best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama for “Bohemian Rhapsody”
  2. Sandra Oh wins best performance by an actress in a television series – drama for “Killing Eve”
  3. Alfonso Cuarón wins best director for motion picture for “Roma”
  4. Regina King wins best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for “If Beale Street Could Talk”
  5. “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” wins best original song, accepted by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

The top most-talked-about fashion looks on Facebook related to the Golden Globes:

Related

  1. Lady Gaga’s “grapemist” gown
  2. Jamie Lee Curtis’ hair color
  3. Catherine Zeta-Jones’ gown
  4. Regina King’s sequin gown
  5. Michelle Yeoh wearing the massive emerald engagement ring as seen in “Crazy Rich Asians”

On Twitter, the most-tweeted about moments:

1. “Bohemian Rhapsody” wins best motion picture – drama
2. Sandra Oh wins best actress in a TV drama for “Killing Eve”
3. “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” wins best original song
4. Rami Malek wins best actor for “Bohemian Rhapsody”
5. Taylor Swift and Idris Elba present awards for best original score and best original song

Most-tweeted about celebrities:

1. Lady Gaga
2. Sandra Oh
3. Rami Malek
4. Amy Adams
5. Christian Bale

Most-tweeted about movies:

1. A Star is Born
2. Roma
3. Bohemian Rhapsody
4. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
5. Green Book

Most-tweeted about TV shows:

1. Killing Eve
2. The Good Place
3. Sharp Objects
4. The Americans
5. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Most-tweeted about stars on the red carpet:

1. Lady Gaga
2. Sandra Oh
3. Rami Malek
4. Andy Samberg
5. Bradley Cooper

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Film

  • 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Golden Globes Most Social Moments: Wins by 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' Rami Malek, Sandra Oh Top Buzz

    Surprise wins by “Bohemian Rhapsody” and star Rami Malek, along with Sandra Oh’s history-making trophy for actress in a TV drama captured the top social buzz from Sunday night’s 76th annual Golden Globe Awards. The drama-film category win for “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Malek’s portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury were among the most-discussed moments on [...]

  • Bjorn Runge

    'The Wife' Director Björn Runge Set to Direct 'Stardream'

    Swedish director Björn Runge, whose latest film “The Wife” earned its star Glenn Close a Golden Globe for best actress, is set to direct “Stardream.” Written by Felix Harrison (“Far Edge of The World”), “Stardream” is a post-apocalyptic film following the journey of a hundreds of thousands of humans who board a spaceship to escape [...]

  • 2019 ACE Eddie Nominees: 'A Star

    'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Escape at Dannemora' Among ACE Editing Nominees

    Golden Globe winners “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Green Book” were among the nominees for this year’s American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards, it was announced Monday. In the dramatic field, members of the organization voted “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “First Man” and “Roma” alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s celebrated remake. In comedy, “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Deadpool 2,” [...]

  • Bumblebee

    China Box Office: 'Bumblebee' Buzzes to $58 Million, but 'Creed II' Fails to Land Punch

    Paramount’s “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee” flew to the top of the Chinese box office in its opening weekend, raking in $58.8 million. While nothing to scoff at, the figure marks the lowest opening for the franchise in years in China, where other “Transformers” installments have broken ticketing records. Meanwhile, the first “Rocky” franchise movie ever to be [...]

  • (L to R) MAHERSHALA ALI and

    Golden Globes: HFPA Ignores Film Critics and Makes Good on TV Kingmaker Role

    The Golden Globe Awards started out with promise for Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born,” largely considered this year’s Oscar frontrunner with phase-one Academy balloting already underway. The year’s biggest movie ballad, “Shallow,” roped a prize for Lady Gaga and company early on, but that was to be the film’s final happy moment as Alfonso [...]

  • Alfonso Cuaron - Best Director, Motion

    Alfonso Cuarón Defends Netflix Following 'Unfair' Question at Globes

    In a rare moment of frustration, filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón rose to Netflix’s defense at the 76th annual Golden Globes. Following his best director win for “Roma,” Cuarón challenged a journalist’s question backstage about the independent sector’s concerns over “Roma’s” success this awards season — which had a combined release between Netflix and theaters, rather than the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad