Golden Globes Most Social Moments: Wins by ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ Rami Malek, Sandra Oh Top Buzz

Surprise wins by “Bohemian Rhapsody” and star Rami Malek, along with Sandra Oh’s history-making trophy for actress in a TV drama, captured the top social buzz from Sunday night’s 76th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The “Bohemian Rhapsody” win for drama film and actor Malek, for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the biopic, were among the most-discussed moments on both Facebook and Twitter, according to the social platforms. Close behind was the win by Oh — who co-hosted the Golden Globes telecast with Andy Samberg — for her turn in BBC America’s “Killing Eve.”

While “A Star Is Born” was mostly shut out, Lady Gaga still captured a lion’s share of the social buzz, as the most-tweeted about celeb and most talked-about fashion look on the red carpet with her frosty-blue hair and flowing, periwinkle dress.

The full list of winners from Sunday’s awards show is here: Golden Globes Winners: The Complete List.

On Facebook, the top five most-discussed moments related to the 2019 Golden Globes were:

Rami Malek wins best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama for “Bohemian Rhapsody” Sandra Oh wins best performance by an actress in a television series – drama for “Killing Eve” Alfonso Cuarón wins best director for motion picture for “Roma” Regina King wins best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for “If Beale Street Could Talk” “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” wins best original song, accepted by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

The top most-talked-about fashion looks on Facebook related to the Golden Globes:

Lady Gaga’s “grapemist” gown Jamie Lee Curtis’ hair color Catherine Zeta-Jones’ gown Regina King’s sequin gown Michelle Yeoh wearing the massive emerald engagement ring as seen in “Crazy Rich Asians”

On Twitter, the most-tweeted about moments:

1. “Bohemian Rhapsody” wins best motion picture – drama

2. Sandra Oh wins best actress in a TV drama for “Killing Eve”

3. “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” wins best original song

4. Rami Malek wins best actor for “Bohemian Rhapsody”

5. Taylor Swift and Idris Elba present awards for best original score and best original song

Most-tweeted about celebrities:

1. Lady Gaga

2. Sandra Oh

3. Rami Malek

4. Amy Adams

5. Christian Bale

Most-tweeted about movies:

1. A Star is Born

2. Roma

3. Bohemian Rhapsody

4. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

5. Green Book

Most-tweeted about TV shows:

1. Killing Eve

2. The Good Place

3. Sharp Objects

4. The Americans

5. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Most-tweeted about stars on the red carpet:

1. Lady Gaga

2. Sandra Oh

3. Rami Malek

4. Andy Samberg

5. Bradley Cooper