‘Glass’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

(L to R) SAMUEL L. JACKSON, JAMES MCAVOY, BRUCE WILLIS and SARAH PAULSON in Glass. M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller.
CREDIT: Jessica Kourkounis

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Glass.”

Ads placed for the superhero thriller had an estimated media value of $10.32 million through Sunday for 970 national ad airings on 37 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Dec. 31 through Jan. 6. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ESPN and Fox, and during programming such as NFL Football, NBA Basketball and the Rose Bowl.

Just behind “Glass” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Kid Who Would Be King,” which saw 1,364 national ad airings across 23 networks, with an estimated media value of $7.64 million.

TV ad placements for Columbia Pictures’ “A Dog’s Way Home” (EMV: $7.24 million), Entertainment Studios’ “Replicas” ($4.8 million) and Focus Features’ “On the Basis of Sex” ($4.05 million) round out the chart.

Related

Notably, “The Kid Who Would Be King” has the best iSpot Attention Index (139) in the ranking, getting 39% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$10.32M – Glass

Impressions: 445,819,754
Attention Score: 92.60
Attention Index: 97
National Airings: 970
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: NBC, ESPN
Creative Versions: 21
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $21.14M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 07/29/18

$7.64M – The Kid Who Would Be King

Impressions: 499,946,871
Attention Score: 95.59
Attention Index: 139
National Airings: 1,364
Networks: 23
Most Spend On: Nick, FOX
Creative Versions: 8
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.21M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 12/22/18

$7.24M – A Dog’s Way Home

Impressions: 499,795,339
Attention Score: 92.31
Attention Index: 94
National Airings: 1,600
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: Nick, Adult Swim
Creative Versions: 21
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.2M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 11/22/18

$4.8M – Replicas

Impressions: 401,989,221
Attention Score: 92.04
Attention Index: 90
National Airings: 987
Networks: 21
Most Spend On: ESPN, NBC
Creative Versions: 10
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.27M
Studio: Entertainment Studios
Started Airing: 12/18/18

$4.05M – On the Basis of Sex

Impressions: 504,244,973
Attention Score: 93.52
Attention Index: 110
National Airings: 1,311
Networks: 22
Most Spend On: HGTV, TNT
Creative Versions: 19
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.15M
Studio: Focus Features
Started Airing: 08/06/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 12/31/2018 and 01/06/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

