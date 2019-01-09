‘Glass’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Glass.”

Ads placed for the superhero thriller had an estimated media value of $10.32 million through Sunday for 970 national ad airings on 37 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Dec. 31 through Jan. 6. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ESPN and Fox, and during programming such as NFL Football, NBA Basketball and the Rose Bowl.

Just behind “Glass” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Kid Who Would Be King,” which saw 1,364 national ad airings across 23 networks, with an estimated media value of $7.64 million.

TV ad placements for Columbia Pictures’ “A Dog’s Way Home” (EMV: $7.24 million), Entertainment Studios’ “Replicas” ($4.8 million) and Focus Features’ “On the Basis of Sex” ($4.05 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “The Kid Who Would Be King” has the best iSpot Attention Index (139) in the ranking, getting 39% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).