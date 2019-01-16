‘Glass’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Glass.”
Ads placed for the superhero thriller had an estimated media value of $9.89 million through Sunday for 1,183 national ad airings on 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan 7-13. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized reaching a sports-loving audience, with high spend during programming such as NFL Football, the College Football Playoff National Championship and NBA Basketball, and across networks including NBC, Fox and ESPN.
Just behind “Glass” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “A Dog’s Way Home,” which saw 1,442 national ad airings across 39 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.99 million.
TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Kid Who Would Be King” (EMV: $5.61 million), Warner Bros. Animation’s “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” ($4.86 million) and Marvel’s “Captain Marvel” ($4.39 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “The Kid Who Would Be King” has the best iSpot Attention Index (133) in the ranking, getting 33% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
